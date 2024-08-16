CloudMedSpas Receives Award for 'Best Real Estate Opportunity for Healthcare' in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudMedSpas Receives Award for "The Best Real Estate Opportunity for Healthcare & Wellness Practice Owners" in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
CloudMedSpas, the innovative platform that allows space owners to rent their underutilized exam rooms and/or space to generate supplemental revenue for their health or wellness practice. CloudMedSpas has been recognized for its groundbreaking concept at the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. The company has been awarded "The Best Real Estate Opportunity for Healthcare & Wellness Practice Owners" for its unique approach to utilizing unused medical and wellness spaces.
With the rising demand for healthcare and wellness services, there is a growing need for suitable spaces to accommodate these practices. CloudMedSpas addresses this issue by providing a software platform for space owners to rent to a large, diversified marketplace of aesthetic & wellness practitioners. Space owners can control the number of the rooms and frequency of access. This not only helps space owners generate revenue from their unused spaces but also provides practitioners with a cost-effective, low risk solution for setting up their independent practices in a professional space.
The 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards recognize the most innovative and influential companies in the aesthetic and cosmetic medicine industry. CloudMedSpas stood out among its competitors for its unique and practical solution to the growing demand for healthcare and wellness spaces. The award is a testament to the company's commitment to revolutionizing the industry and providing a win-win solution for both space owners and practitioners.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Aesthetic Everything®," said Shannon Seeberan, the Co-Founder of CloudMedSpas. "Our goal has always been to empower our clients and bridge the gap between space owners and healthcare and wellness practitioners, and this recognition further validates our efforts. We are excited to continue expanding our platform and providing opportunities for growth and success for both parties."
CloudMedSpas is continuously expanding its reach and has plans to launch in several major cities in the coming months. With this award, the company's innovative concept is gaining recognition and is set to revolutionize the healthcare and wellness industry. For more information on CloudMedSpas and its services, visit their website at www.cloudmedspas.com or contact Shannon@Cloudmedspas.com.
SERVICES:
▪ Leverage rental revenue for underutilized exam rooms or space. Generate an additional $2k-$10k/month without absorbing any additional liability.
▪ The CloudMedSpas software platform manages all scheduling needs to maximize 20-60 renters. Maximize the utilization of 1-6 exam rooms.
▪ The Medical Aesthetics marketplace (mostly nurses) is the primary renter of your space. CloudMedSpas also provides access to low-cost, prescription injectable products renters need to administer procedures and maximize profits.
▪ Leverage the massive beauty, wellness and aesthetic marketplace for renters who want to profit from and manage their own business.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION:
Best Aesthetic Injector Entrepreneur Opportunity
Featured on the following podcasts:
Medical Millionaire
Wealth Planning for the Modern Physician
The Doc Lounge Podcast
The Orthopreneurs
Practice Freedom Leading and Scaling Your Private Healthcare Practice
Business of aesthetics
Real Estate Mogul
The Doctor Whisperer
Helping Healthcare Scale
The Business of Beauty
MEMBERSHIPS AND ASSOCIATIONS:
Corporate Account holder with the following vendors:
Galderma
Merz
Revance
Revanesse
Sinclair Devices
TESTIMONIALS:
"CloudMedSpas was easy to implement when I added the platform to my business. I maintain full autonomy and control, and I benefit from an extra revenue stream that alleviates the costs associated with my location." - Lara Simondi, MedSpa Owner
"I no longer have to deal with the HR hassles of managing and retaining aesthetic providers, including the high marketing costs of patient acquisition. The providers working at my location have more profitability and flexibility, and I have a revenue stream that continues to grow." - Anna Toker, M.D.
Contact:
CloudMedSpas
500 Commonwealth Ave., suite 526
Boston, MA 02215, USA
(773) 398-1999
https://cloudmedspas.com
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world and the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 15 years, with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to award-winning news and information in Google searches.
Vanessa Florez
Vanessa Florez
Aesthetic Everything®
