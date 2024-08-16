World Masters Athletics Heralds New Era Celebrating Masters Athletes, their passion for Athletics and their Community
The Launch of WMA Gallery of Champions 2024MONACO, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WMA will proudly unveil its Gallery of Champions during the current World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., in the Medal Plaza, in Slottsskogsvallen Stadium. The Gallery pays tribute to masters athletes who are Champions in their sport and in their community.
“The athletes are all world champions, but also demonstrate a profound passion for their sport, stellar athletic performance, and ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in their communities. They are truly inspirational WMA Ambassadors.” Says Margit Jungmann, WMA President.
Eleven Champions will be inducted into the inaugural WMA Gallery of Champions 2024: Allan Tissenbaum (USA), Carol Lafayette Boyd (Canada), Emma McGowan (USA), Heather Carr (Australia), Juliana Gumpil (Malaysia), Julie Brims (Australia), Karla Del Grande (Canada), Mattias Sunneborn (Sweden), Rachel Guest (USA), Takumi Matsushima (Brazil), and Waclaw Krankowski (Poland). WMA will add a new class of Champions biannually during the WMA Outdoor Championships.
“Giving back to the community I live in, is a responsibility. My sport empowers me to do so, and I get incredible satisfaction to be making a difference!” –Says Mattias Sunneborn of Sweden, who is being inducted into the Gallery and has also been appointed Ambassador for the current WMA Championships in Gothenburg.
The Champions were nominated by their Federations and chosen for their athletic and community merit, by a panel of judges representing WMA’s six global regions: Karl-Heinz Flucke, Trainer and Team Manager from TuS Lichterfelde von 1887 -e.V. (Europe); Sandy Pashkin—WMA Technical Information Manager (Central America); Brian Keaveney—Former WMA Vice President, Competition, and Athletics Ontario past Official's Chair, Treasurer North, Central and Caribbean Masters (North America); Bárbara Tapia Núñez—Computer Engineer, and Technical Commission and Records, FEMACHI (South America); Judy Farrell—Secretary, Australian Masters Athletics, WMA Webmaster (Oceania); Ms. Kalaivalli R. Ratnam—AMA Women’s Chairman and National Course Director for Olympic Council of Malaysia (Asia); and Dr. Rose Tata-Muya—Secretary General, Athletics Kenya Masters (Africa).
WMA Gallery of Champions is the first in other forthcoming initiatives that are part of a newly rebranded WMA featuring a new proactive mission statement, a new updated informative website (www.world-masters-athletics.org), a new visual identity and a contemporary way of doing business.
For complete details on WMA Gallery of Champions, please visit https://world-masters-athletics.org/gallery-of-champions/ .
More about World Masters Athletics:
WMA is a catalyst for creating and promoting premier athletic events for Masters athletes thirty-five and over, of all abilities, and encourages their passion for active, healthy competition, global camaraderie, and celebratory spirit. WMA also extends this mission to all its stakeholders: organizers, the press, sponsors, and spectators, in all six regions of the globe.
WMA holds championships including, Stadia and non-Stadia, Mountain, Marathon and Ultra Marathon Running. The newly rebranded WMA, a not-for-profit organization, has the primary goal that future championships bring together the communities that will host them, in a new vibrant experience, attracting more masters athletes, larger audiences, potential partners—sponsors and championship organizers alike. The World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships currently being held in Gothenburg, Sweden, August 12-25, 2024, are bringing together over 10,000 athletes and spectators combined.
The WMA operates in association with World Athletics.
For additional information on the WMA, please visit www.world-masters-athletics.org.
