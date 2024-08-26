Windes Welcomes Eleanor Livingston as its Nonprofit Tax Director

Eleanor Livingston, CPA, MST

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce Eleanor Livingston has joined the firm as a Nonprofit Tax Director in its Nonprofit Organization Services practice."I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the client-focused team at Windes,” says Eleanor. “The firm is a great fit for me, leveraging my experience to provide solutions for our clients and growing the capabilities of our nonprofit team."Eleanor has more than 20 years of accounting experience, focusing on exempt organization taxation. Prior to joining Windes, she led the nonprofit tax practices at regional firms in Illinois and Kentucky.Specializing in strategic tax planning for exempt organizations, Eleanor advises nonprofit clients on all aspects of exempt organization taxation, including applying for exemption, unrelated business income tax, and state registration requirements. She is also a presenter and trainer on various nonprofit topics and has spoken at seminars for clients and other nonprofit professionals.Eleanor has a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University, East Lansing, and a Master of Science in Taxation from Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids, Michigan. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, Eleanor is treasurer for the LouCity and Racing Foundation and the Louisville Academy of Music.“Eleanor's extensive knowledge of exempt organization taxation is a tremendous asset to our team,” says Managing Partner Sean McFerson . “Her expertise brings opportunities for expanding our nonprofit service offerings, elevating the client experience, and propelling the growth of our Nonprofit practice.”About WindesWindes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.

