DOH GIVES L&L DRIVE INN AT CAPTAIN COOK PERMISSION TO REOPEN

Posted on Aug 15, 2024

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has given L&L Drive Inn at Captain Cook, at 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook, HI 96704, a green placard and approval to reopen today.

The food establishment, operated by owner Tai Zhun Chen, had received the red placard on Aug. 2, 2024 and was immediately closed for a number of violations:

Observed live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;

Handwashing sink non-operable; no running water;

Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater;

Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;

Premises are not maintained free of insects;

Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects;

Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects;

Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The Department of Health (DOH) conducted a follow-up inspection on Aug. 15, 2024 and found all of the violations have been resolved.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It also is responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

