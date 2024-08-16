Sticker Mule Launches White Label Hot Sauce: Create Your Own Brand with Award-Winning Mule Sauce

Globally recognized social media sensation Ricky Berwick is partnering with Sticker Mule to captivate audiences worldwide

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule, the Internet's most kick-ass brand, is excited to announce the arrival of its new White Label Hot Sauce, allowing customers to customize Sticker Mule's award-winning “Mule Sauce” with their own branding.



To boost the debut of White Label Hot Sauce, Sticker Mule partnered with Internet personality Ricky Berwick. Together, they launched a marketing campaign to promote this major new product. Berwick is a globally recognized social media sensation, celebrated for his creative and hilarious video content that captivates audiences worldwide.

"Mule Sauce started as a dare but it's become a sensation with 1 million bottles shipped annually. Now, with white label hot sauce, we're allowing everyone to use our award-winning recipe to promote their business, brand or just have fun," said Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule.

Since launching in 2019, Mule Sauce has become a fan-favorite condiment, earning a loyal following with its unique sweet heat and versatility that enhances any dish. Mule Sauce has quickly positioned itself as an everyday hot sauce, rivaling iconic hot sauces like Tabasco, Frank's RedHot, and Sriracha.

“If you’re an influencer, you’re an idiot if you don’t buy white label mule sauce to grow your brand. I’m buying it and selling it because I’m not an idiot and because it’s delicious,” said Ricky Berwick.

Sticker Mule’s white label hot sauce is perfect for restaurants, brands, influencers, or as a unique gift. Customers can easily upload their design, and Sticker Mule will prepare an FDA-compliant label. Or, start with a design template and create a label using Sticker Mule's intuitive design tool, Studio . Once the order is placed, customers receive an online proof showing how their hot sauce will look, with free revisions until they are happy.

Mule Sauce is featured in every White Label Hot Sauce bottle. It’s known for its perfect balance of sweet and spicy, with a three-out-of-five heat intensity. It pairs well with nearly any dish and adds almost zero calories, making it a guilt-free addition to any meal.

For more information visit Sticker Mule’s website.

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, it’s now powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

About Ricky Berwick

Berwick is a globally recognized social media sensation, celebrated for his hilarious video content that captivates audiences worldwide. He was born with a physical disability (called Beals-Hecht syndrome) that limits his movements. Ricky embodies the message that “disability is not inability,” using his creative talents to entertain and inspire through his skits and witty reporting via the “Crippled News”. The Canadian entertainer has also established himself as an entrepreneur, leveraging platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to build his brand and connect with millions.

For media queries, please contact:

James Colistra, Director of Public Relations, Sticker Mule

Email: press@stickermule.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/448059b1-1861-4756-b59d-3ab0f11a403 e