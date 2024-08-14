Statement by Premier King on National Acadian Day

CANADA, August 14 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

“Vive l’Acadie! August 15 is National Acadian Day and an incredible opportunity to celebrate the rich and vibrant Acadian culture that is woven into the fabric of our beautiful province.

From the joyous cheers and noisemakers of the tintamarres to the sharing of delicious Acadian food and traditional music, there is something for everyone to enjoy, with celebrations happening across the Island!

This August, as we raise the Acadian flag, experience the joie de vivre of our Acadian and Francophone communities, and learn about Acadian culture, language and history.

Happy National Acadian Day! Bonne fête nationale de l’Acadie!”