Joe Bonamassa Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Different Shades Of Blue, Releases New Single Better The Devil You Know
Single Drops as First in a Series of Rarities Leading Up to Special Anniversary Digital Re-ReleaseLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa is marking the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades Of Blue with the release of his exciting single, “Better The Devil You Know.” Available now on all streaming platforms. Stream the new single HERE. This high-octane, R&B-infused blues rock track offers fans a fresh look at a critical moment in Bonamassa’s career. digital release of “Better The Devil You Know” is the first in a series of sought-after rarities from the Different Shades Of Blue era that will be made available for the very first time. As Bonamassa revisits this pivotal album, fans will have the chance to experience new layers of his artistry and gain insight into the creative process behind one of his most celebrated works. WATCH the official music video for “Better The Devil You Know”.
Co-written by Joe and Journey’s Jonathan Cain, “Better The Devil You Know” explores themes of relational complexity and the comfort of familiarity despite its flaws and delves into the feeling of resignation and the emotional struggle of navigating through a tumultuous relationship.
Different Shades Of Blue, originally released on September 23, 2014, was a groundbreaking album for Bonamassa, showcasing his evolution as a songwriter and musician. The album debuted at number 8 on the popular Billboard 200 chart, his first top 10, which made this Bonamassa's highest charting album ever. The release of these rare tracks promises to further highlight the album’s legacy, shining new light on this cornerstone of his discography.
This announcement comes as Bonamassa continues to ride a wave of success following the release of his live concert film and album Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. This milestone marked Bonamassa’s 28th #1 album, further solidifying his status as a leader in the blues-rock genre. The album also topped the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts, demonstrating his ability to blend genres and reach new musical heights.
In addition to celebrating the 10th anniversary of Different Shades Of Blue, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Blues Deluxe Tour, which honors his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which also debuted at #1. This summer tour includes 18 cities, where Bonamassa is delivering electrifying performances that blend fan favorites with deep tracks from his expansive catalog. As if that wasn’t enough, Bonamassa is also gearing up for a major U.S. Fall Tour, which will see him bringing his unmatched live experience to fans across the country. Visit www.Jbonamassa.com for tickets.
Joe Bonamassa’s impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival*
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL 2024 TOUR
October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family Forum
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
February 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea X
EUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025
April 21 - Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Centre
April 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
April 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena
April 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
April 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
April 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
May 2 - Prague, CR - O2 Universam
May 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
May 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag Arena
May 8 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
