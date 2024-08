Joe Bonamassa Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Different Shades Of Blue, Releases New Single Better The Devil You Know

Single Drops as First in a Series of Rarities Leading Up to Special Anniversary Digital Re-Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa is marking the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades Of Blue with the release of his exciting single, “Better The Devil You Know.” Available now on all streaming platforms. Stream the new single HERE . This high-octane, R&B-infused blues rock track offers fans a fresh look at a critical moment in Bonamassa’s career. digital release of “Better The Devil You Know” is the first in a series of sought-after rarities from the Different Shades Of Blue era that will be made available for the very first time. As Bonamassa revisits this pivotal album, fans will have the chance to experience new layers of his artistry and gain insight into the creative process behind one of his most celebrated works. WATCH the official music video for “Better The Devil You Know”.Co-written by Joe and Journey’s Jonathan Cain, “Better The Devil You Know” explores themes of relational complexity and the comfort of familiarity despite its flaws and delves into the feeling of resignation and the emotional struggle of navigating through a tumultuous relationship.Different Shades Of Blue, originally released on September 23, 2014, was a groundbreaking album for Bonamassa, showcasing his evolution as a songwriter and musician. The album debuted at number 8 on the popular Billboard 200 chart, his first top 10, which made this Bonamassa's highest charting album ever. The release of these rare tracks promises to further highlight the album’s legacy, shining new light on this cornerstone of his discography.This announcement comes as Bonamassa continues to ride a wave of success following the release of his live concert film and album Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. This milestone marked Bonamassa’s 28th #1 album, further solidifying his status as a leader in the blues-rock genre. The album also topped the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts, demonstrating his ability to blend genres and reach new musical heights.In addition to celebrating the 10th anniversary of Different Shades Of Blue, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Blues Deluxe Tour, which honors his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which also debuted at #1. This summer tour includes 18 cities, where Bonamassa is delivering electrifying performances that blend fan favorites with deep tracks from his expansive catalog. As if that wasn’t enough, Bonamassa is also gearing up for a major U.S. Fall Tour, which will see him bringing his unmatched live experience to fans across the country. Visit www.Jbonamassa.com for tickets.Joe Bonamassa’s impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOURAugust 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events PlazaAugust 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreAugust 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumAugust 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze PavilionAugust 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreAugust 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium TheatreAugust 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreAugust 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomAugust 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomSeptember 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival**Not part of the Blues Deluxe TourU.S. FALL 2024 TOUROctober 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family ForumOctober 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada TheatreOctober 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho MirageNovember 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music HallNovember 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreNovember 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterNovember 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic TheatreNovember 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicNovember 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention CenterNovember 9 - Reno, NV - Grand TheatreNovember 12 - Portland, OR - Keller AuditoriumNovember 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison CenterNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea XEUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, Scotland - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.