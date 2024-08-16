Soldier of Fortune Magazine Celebrates National Airborne Day
The publication honors National Airborne Day, in a feature by former paratrooper Heath Hansen.
Heath Hansen's experience as a paratrooper offers an invaluable perspective on the dedication and resilience of those who have served in the airborne units.”TAMPA, FL, US, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soldier of Fortune Magazine is proud to honor National Airborne Day by highlighting the bravery and dedication of our nation’s paratroopers. The publication today features a salute from writer Heath Hansen, a former paratrooper who writes frequently about war and warriors.
“We are honored to celebrate National Airborne Day by featuring Heath Hansen’s work," said Soldier of Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating. "His experiences as a paratrooper offer an invaluable perspective on the dedication and resilience of those who have served in the airborne units."
National Airborne Day, observed annually on August 16th, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage of paratroopers who have made significant contributions to our military history.
Writes Hansen: "Let’s take a moment to remember all those brave men and women crazy enough to jump out of a perfectly good airplane to close with and destroy the enemies of our great country, and raise a glass in their honor tonight."
Hansen spent five years as an airborne infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2006 and Iraq from 2007 to 2008. To celebrate National Airborne Day and gain deeper insights into the airborne experience, read more of his work in Soldier of Fortune.
