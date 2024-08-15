Perseus appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Submit Release
Perth, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Perth, Western Australia/August 16, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to advise that Ms Amanda Weir will be joining Perseus’s senior leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) from 19th August 2024.

Ms Weir’s most recent roles included Chief Transformation Officer and Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations for Newcrest until the company was acquired by Newmont last year. Ms Weir worked on the integration of the Newcrest’s operations into Newmont, before assuming the role of Interim Group Head Mineral Resource Management with Newmont. Prior to her role with Newcrest, Amanda worked with Evolution Mining as General Manager Transformation & Effectiveness and spent over 9 years with BHP in various strategy, innovation and technical roles.

Ms Weir has a Bachelor of Mining Engineering, a Bachelor of Applied Geology, and a Master of Mine Management. She has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has held executive level roles for the past nine years.

Perseus’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Amanda to the Perseus team, as Chief Operating Officer. Perseus is going through a significant phase of growth but maintaining our focus on the performance of our operations will be key to the ongoing success of our Company. Amanda brings a wealth of operational and technical expertise and deep knowledge of leading teams through strategic transformation in complex environments. We look forward to Amanda applying her significant skills and experience to help guide our operations through the next phase of growth.”

This market announcement was authorised for release by Perseus’s Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

