18 new DNR conservation officers graduate from Academy, begin field training (published August 15, 2024)

Eighteen people who’ve trained since late April to become Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers took a step closer to achieving their goal earlier this week when they graduated from the 23rd CO Academy. Now, they will spend the next several months training throughout the state with experienced conservation officers.

The new officers will complete field training and be in their assigned stations in early December.

The officers have a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. Some have previous law enforcement experience, others are veterans, and six came to the DNR through the CO Prep program, which provides a pathway for anyone with at least a two-year degree to become a conservation officer.

“Everyone’s reason for becoming a conservation officer is unique, but the common thread that joins all of these individuals is a commitment to protecting Minnesota’s people and natural resources and a desire to ensure future generations have the same or better opportunities than we have today,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “I’m excited for these folks to join the team and continue our proud, 137-year tradition.”

The Conservation Officer Academy prepares new officers to occupy vital roles in the communities they serve. During the Academy, recruits are trained in all aspects of being a conservation officer and learn from experienced officers and other experts on a wide variety of topics, including education/outreach, fish and wildlife laws, patrol procedures and environmental enforcement. Cadets are tested each week and put through practical scenarios that reflect what they’ll encounter in the field. During the field training portion of their preparation, cadets work throughout the state with experienced officers before they head for the permanent stations.

Each of the graduates was chosen from among hundreds of applicants and underwent rigorous examinations, psychological profiles, and background checks before beginning at the Academy.