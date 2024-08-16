Local Plumber Stands Ready to Help Puyallup Residents After Major Water Main Break Causes Flooding and Damage
Bowers Plumbing & Remodel Offers Assistance and Expert Repairs to Puyallup Residents and Businesses Impacted by Recent Water Main Break.
We've been serving the Puyallup community since 2010, and we understand how devastating water damage can be, especially when it disrupts not just your home, but your livelihood,”PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATE, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bowers Plumbing & Remodel, a trusted local Puyallup plumber and renovation expert, is standing by to help residents and businesses affected by the recent water main break that caused significant flooding and damage.
The incident occurred on Monday, July 29th, 2024 at the intersection of Valley Avenue E and Milwaukee Avenue E when a semi-truck hit a fire hydrant and street signs while attempting to make a right turn. The collision caused two water mains to break, leading to widespread flooding in nearby homes and businesses. City officials reported that about 18 water customers were impacted, with damages estimated in the thousands of dollars.
One local business, described the scene as "above ankle-deep water" throughout the store, with damages expected to reach approximately $8,000. Next door, another business owner reported their shop was inundated with six to eight inches of water, resulting in significant damage to inventory and a loss of two days of revenue. The emotional and financial toll of such an event is significant, but local businesses like Bowers are committed to helping their community recover.
"We've been serving the Puyallup community since 2010, and we understand how devastating water damage can be, especially when it disrupts not just your home, but your livelihood," said Joe Bowers, owner of Bowers Plumbing & Remodel. "When our neighbors are in need, we're here to provide the expertise and support they can rely on."
City crews worked around the clock to repair the 14-inch main that suffered an 8-foot crack due to the crash. Although water service has been restored, some residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding, including issues with hot water and significant structural damage.
"We regularly work with water heaters and provide remodeling and repairs for water damage, ensuring that your home can be restored to its best condition," added Joe. "And if you're having a plumbing emergency, our team proudly offers 24-hour emergency plumbing services, so you can get immediate assistance when you need it most."
Bowers Plumbing & Remodel's commitment to the community goes beyond just business; they are neighbors who care about the well-being of the Puyallup area. Their understanding of local plumbing issues, combined with their dedication to providing prompt, reliable service, makes them a go-to resource for both routine plumbing needs and emergency situations.
"Our community is like family to us, and in times of need, we stand ready to help," said Joe. "Whether it's a major water main break or a simple repair, our goal is to ensure that every resident and business can quickly return to normal with as little disruption as possible."
Bowers Plumbing & Remodel has been bringing expert plumbing technicians to customers across Pierce and King counties for over a decade. They utilize the latest plumbing technologies to ensure their work is efficient, high quality, and long-lasting.
For more information or to schedule a service, please contact Bowers Plumbing & Remodel at (253) 993-1959 or visit www.bowersplumbingllc.com.
