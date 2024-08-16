MyDirect IRA Introduces Innovative Checkbook IRA Trust Product

MyDirect IRA Ted Erickson, Founder of MyDirect IRA

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals seeking streamlined and cost-effective solutions for Self-Directed IRA investing face significant challenges. The traditional way to achieve Checkbook Control of your retirement account assets is to use the “ Checkbook IRA LLC ” model, which often comes with hefty fees, particularly burdensome for clients residing in states like California, where annual LLC fees can amount to $800. Recognizing these challenges, MyDirect IRA introduces a game-changing product, called the “ Checkbook IRA Trust ”, which offers a streamlined and cost-effective alternative to the traditional Checkbook IRA LLC to achieve checkbook control of your retirement account.Empowering Clients with Innovative SolutionsThe new Checkbook IRA Trust product offered by MyDirect IRA is designed to provide clients with unparalleled investing benefits. Ted Erickson, Founder of MyDirect IRA, explains, "Our Checkbook IRA Trust product represents a paradigm shift in IRA facilitation. By eliminating LLC state fees and streamlining the set-up process, we empower our clients with a solution that not only saves them time and money, but also provides enhanced asset protection, and enables IRA owners to buy real estate nationwide without the burden of multiple state fees to contend with."The Checkbook IRA Trust product offers a seamless setup process, with significantly lower establishment fees than those associated with the more well-known Checkbook IRA LLC. This cost-effective solution is particularly advantageous for individuals residing in high-fee states, allowing them to protect their assets without the burden of annual recurring LLC state fees.Client-Centric Approach and Commitment to ExcellenceAt the heart of MyDirect IRA's philosophy is a steadfast commitment to prioritizing clients' interests. Erickson emphasizes, "We believe in putting our clients first and delivering solutions that cater to their unique needs. Our Checkbook IRA Trust product exemplifies this commitment, offering unmatched value and convenience."MyDirect IRA is an education-based financial services firm. Their dedication to excellence is underscored by their team's expertise and commitment to providing exceptional client service. With their team of tax attorneys, CPAs, and paralegals, MyDirect IRA ensures that clients receive unparalleled support and guidance in navigating the complexities of Self-Directed IRA investing.Transforming the Future of IRA ManagementAs the financial landscape continues to evolve, MyDirect IRA remains at the forefront of innovation, reshaping the future of IRA investing education. With its Checkbook IRA Trust product, the company sets a new standard for excellence in the industry, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals with confidence and ease."This is just the beginning of our journey," says Erickson. "We are committed to pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible in the Checkbook IRA space. With our Checkbook IRA Trust product, we aim to revolutionize the way individuals manage their retirement account assets and secure their financial future."Learn More About MyDirect IRAMyDirect IRA's Checkbook IRA Trust product represents a game-changing solution for IRA and 401k account owners seeking asset protection, cost savings, and investment flexibility. To discover how MyDirect IRA can help you achieve your financial goals, visit https://mydirectira.com/ or contact founder Ted Erickson for a 1v1 consultation.

