On August 15, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration approved durvalumab (Imfinzi, AstraZeneca) with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab as adjuvant treatment after surgery for adults with resectable (tumors ≥ 4 cm and/or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.

Full prescribing information for Imfinzi will be posted on Drugs@FDA.

Efficacy and Safety

Efficacy was evaluated in AEGEAN (NCT03800134), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial in 802 patients with previously untreated and resectable squamous or non-squamous NSCLC (Stage IIA to select Stage IIIB [AJCC, 8th edition]). Patients were randomized (1:1) to either durvalumab or placebo, with platinum-based chemotherapy, every 3 weeks for up to 4 cycles (neoadjuvant treatment) followed by either continued single-agent durvalumab or placebo, every 4 weeks for up to 12 cycles (adjuvant treatment).

The major efficacy outcome measures were event-free survival (EFS) by blinded independent central review assessment and pathological complete response (pCR) by blinded central pathology review. Median EFS was not reached (95% CI: 31.9, not estimable [NE]) in the durvalumab arm and 25.9 months (95% CI: 18.9, NE) in the placebo arm (hazard ratio 0.68 [95% CI: 0.53, 0.88]; p-value=0.0039). The pCR rate was 17% (95% CI: 13, 21) and 4.3% (95% CI: 2.5, 7) in the durvalumab and placebo arms, respectively. At the time of the prespecified interim analyses, overall survival (OS) was not formally tested for statistical significance; however, a descriptive analysis revealed no clear detriment.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash. Of the patients who received neoadjuvant durvalumab, 1.7% were unable to receive surgery due to adverse reactions compared with 1% in the placebo arm.

For patients with a body weight of ≥ 30 kg, the recommended durvalumab dosage is 1,500 mg every 3 weeks (neoadjuvant treatment) and every 4 weeks (adjuvant treatment). For patients with a body weight of < 30 kg, the recommended durvalumab dosage is 20 mg/kg. Durvalumab should be administered prior to chemotherapy when administered on the same day.

Expedited Programs

This review used the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the applicant to facilitate the FDA’s assessment.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.