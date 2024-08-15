NIKE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NIKE, Inc. - NKE

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 19, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.



Get Help

NIKE investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-nke-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

NIKE and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 21, 2024, the Company released its 3Q2024 financial results, disclosing a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment, a 3% year-over-year decline in NIKE Digital revenue, and scant quarterly revenue growth of approximately 0.4% year-over-year in NIKE Direct. On this news, the price of NIKE Class B shares fell $6.96 per share, or nearly 7%, from a close of $100.82 per share on March 21, 2024, to close at $93.86 per share on March 22, 2024.

The case is City Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers in the City of Pembroke Pines v. NIKE, Inc., et al., 24-cv-00974.

