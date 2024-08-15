D-BOX Technologies Announces Board Refresh with Proposed Slate of Directors and Will Hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 25, 2024

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO) a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has confirmed that the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Meeting") will be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). D-BOX is also pleased to announce its proposed slate of seven nominees for election as directors of the Corporation at the Meeting.



The proposed slate has been thoughtfully constructed following shareholder engagement and includes three current directors and four new nominees as independent directors. Standing for re-election are Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX, and independent directors, Brigitte Bourque, and Zrinka Dekic. The new independent director nominees include Daniel Marks, David McLurg, Marie-Claude Boisvert, and Naveen Prasad. Denis Chamberland, Louis Bernier, Luc Martin, and Jean-Pierre Trahan have indicated to the Board of Directors that they are not standing for re-election at the Meeting.

Commenting on the proposed Board composition, Denis Chamberland, Chair of the Board of Directors said: “We’re very proud of what we have been able to accomplish with D-BOX over the past years. We weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain issues. In the past two fiscal years, D-BOX’s business had a resurgence with strong growth in revenue and profitability. And now, as D-BOX pursues accelerating profitable growth in its core commercial markets, it is time for new perspectives and more varied experiences to guide D-BOX in its next phase of growth.”

"The proposed slate of directors includes four new independent director nominees with strong governance, strategic leadership, operational, and financial experience, who will bring fresh, relevant perspectives into the boardroom. If approved at the Meeting, the slate would constitute a refreshed and more diversified Board of Directors” commented Denis Chamberland, Chair of the Board of Directors. Sébastien Mailhot, the Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX and the other members of the Board of Directors would like to thank Denis Chamberland, Louis Bernier, Luc Martin, and Jean-Pierre Trahan for their contributions to D-BOX. They consistently maintained strong governance throughout their respective tenures, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Condensed biographies of each of the new director nominees are provided below. Additional information concerning the director nominees as well as with respect to the Meeting, is available in the management proxy circular of the Corporation dated August 14, 2024, a copy of which is available on the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Daniel Marks

Mr. Marks is President of Stonehouse Capital Management Inc. He has held various board positions at Intrinsyc Technologies Inc., Pacific Safety Products Inc., and MTI Global Inc., each of which was sold at a premium. Prior to Stonehouse, Mr. Marks held positions with Polar Securities Inc., Citibank, Republic National Bank of New York and TD Securities. Mr. Marks holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and an MBA in Finance from McMaster University.

Mr. Marks and Stonehouse beneficially control 9.72% of the outstanding common shares of D-BOX. With a background in capital markets and corporate strategy, Mr. Marks can play a key role in optimizing the capital structure and business model of the Corporation.

Dave McLurg

Mr. McLurg is a private investor, advisor, and board member with over four decades of strategic leadership and revenue expertise. He has a proven track record in guiding organizations through growth and transformation. Currently, he serves as Founder and CEO of The Board International, a global strategic advisory firm; Founding Partner and Chairman of Anavate Partners, a cloud-based planning consultancy; Co-Founder and Chairman of Clarity.Video, a video messaging and sales app; Chairman of McLurg Investments, a growth stage fund; and Partner of Chivino, a kitchen and bath remodeling provider. He holds board positions with Integrity Building Corp, WireBuzz, and GameTruck Licensing. Mr. McLurg previously co-founded CaptureNet, a healthcare SaaS company acquired by Millennia. Beyond his corporate roles, he advises Partners Worldwide on poverty alleviation and mentors at Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business.

Marie-Claude Boisvert

Until March 31, 2021, Marie-Claude Boisvert was Senior Vice-President, Business Services at Desjardins Group. Ms. Boisvert has over 35 years' experience in business financing. She joined Desjardins Group in 1994, where she held various positions, including Chief Operating Officer of “Desjardins Entreprises Capital régional et coopératif” until her appointment. She sits on various boards, including that of Groupe Harnois Énergies, where she is Chair of the Human Resources Committee, and that of the General Partner of Fonds Finalta Capital inc. Previously, she sat on a number of boards, including that of the Montreal Port Authority, where she was Chair of the Board and of several committees over a 9-year period. Since 2010, Ms. Boisvert has been included in the prestigious list of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Business.

Naveen Prasad

Mr. Prasad recently co-founded Cottage Industry Media and serves as Co-President and CEO, developing and producing premium content. In addition, Mr. Prasad is the owner of Impossible Objects, a file and television production company launched in 2017. He is currently the chair of the Bell Fund. Mr. Prasad was previously the President of VICE Media in Canada where he was brought on to restructure and oversee its studio, Digital Publishing, and news divisions as well as its creative agency, VIRTUE. Prior to VICE, Mr. Prasad was one of the key architects that helped build Elevation Pictures into becoming Canada’s largest independent film distributor, serving as EVP & GM upon its launch. He was also previously the Senior Vice President of Television & Digital at both eOne and Alliance Films.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability to increase royalty-based revenue and generate profitable growth. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Corporation cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could have an impact on it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation or that the Corporation currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition or results of operations.

