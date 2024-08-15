Submit Release
2025 MBE &amp; QIF Summit Call for Presentations Open

Credit: Digital Metrology Standards Consortium

Planning for the 2025 MBE & QIF Summit at MxD in Chicago on April 15-17, 2025, is underway.  NIST and the Digital Metrology Standards Consortium will organize the technical content and are seeking experts from academia, government, and industry to present at the event.

Although significant and promising strides toward a Model-Based Enterprise have been made, the growing pains of collaborating in a decentralized environment remain. In 2025, the event will focus on the following topics within the context of design, manufacture, and inspection:​

 

If you are interested in presenting one of the above topics, click the link below to submit a short abstract (200 words or less) for consideration.

Click here to propose a presentation at the 2025 MBE & QIF Summit

 The deadline to submit is December 15, 2024.

More information about the event can be found here: https://qifstandards.org/2025-mbe-qif-summit/

If you would like to be notified when registration opens, click here to add your information to the notification distribution list.

2024 event attendees will automatically be notified.

If you have any other questions, contact rosemary.astheimer [at] nist.gov (Rosemary Astheimer).

