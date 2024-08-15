JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Javier Zubiate, Financial Advisor

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®, ChFC® Financial Advisor

Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2024 Executive Council of New York Life.

EL PASO, TX, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Zubiate has been named a member of the 2024 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than [12,000] licensed agents in sales achievement.

Mr. Zubiate has been a New York Life agent since 2019, and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in El Paso, Texas.

Javier Zubiate has a multiple degrees from University of Texas at El Paso where he achieved a two bachelor degrees in account and finance as well as a M.B.A. with a specialization in finance.

In March 2023 he was awarded the ChFC® designation after completing a 9-course professional curriculum and a rigorous series of examinations. The American College is an accredited institution specializing in financial services education. He is also a Financial Services Certified Professional®.

He has been with Crown Wealth Strategies for five years, and he studied the key financial disciplines, including investments, insurance, income taxation, retirement planning, and estate planning and is prepared to meet the advanced financial needs of individuals, professionals, and small-business owners.

Having worked in his family’s local business for ten years, he is especially passionate about educating small-business owners in his community and helping them grow according to their unique goals. He lives in El Paso, Texas, and enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, • 621 N Resler Drive El Paso TX 79912 • 915-613-4300. Eagle Strategies LLC and NYLIFE Securities LLC are New York Life companies. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither affiliated with or owned by New York Life or its subsidiaries. If you do not wish to receive email communications from New York Life Insurance Company or its affiliates, please reply to this email, using the words "Opt out" in the subject line. Please copy email_optout@newyorklife.com New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10010.

Bates# 5016067.2

Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
email us here

You just read:

JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Javier Zubiate, MBA, FSCP®
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-227-1604
Company/Organization
Crown Wealth Strategies
P.O. Box 13325
El Paso, Texas, 79913
United States
+1 915-613-4300
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

More From This Author
JAVIER ZUBIATE NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
Lizzie Dipp Metzger Named #11 on Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals and #2 Best-in-State
BRIAN T. METZGER, LUTCF® NAMED TO NEW YORK LIFE’S EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
View All Stories From This Author