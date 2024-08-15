Aptose Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") convened on August 15, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (ET) has been adjourned to September 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. (ET), without business being considered, due to a lack of quorum.



At the time the Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by shareholders representing 32.76% of the Company's common shares outstanding and entitled to vote, which did not constitute the requisite 331/3% quorum pursuant to the Company's by-laws. Based on the votes cast by proxy to date, all resolutions currently have the requisite levels of support from shareholders. The board of directors of Aptose believes that the approval of all matters set out in the Company's proxy statement dated July 11, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement") is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The deadline for submission of proxies has been extended to September 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. (ET). Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Meeting unless properly revoked and shareholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The details of the Meeting, including how to attend the Meeting, are set out in the Proxy Statement. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting remains July 15, 2024.

To participate online, please use the following information:

Link: web.lumiagm.com/472225818

Password: aptose2024

Registered Shareholder Number: Listed on your form of Proxy

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company’s lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib (TUS), is an oral kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and is being developed as a frontline triplet therapy in newly diagnosed AML. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

