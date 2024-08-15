VPG Appoints Erez Lorber as New Independent Director

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced the appointment of Erez Lorber as an independent member to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Saul Reibstein, Chairman of the Board of Vishay Precision Group, said, “We are pleased to have Erez join our board. He brings a wealth of technology expertise and demonstrated success as an entrepreneur, senior executive, and board member of an impressive list of innovative technology companies.”

Mr. Lorber served from 2020 to 2023 as CEO of Questar Auto Technologies, a predictive vehicle health company using AI technology. From 2015 to 2020, Mr. Lorber was chief operating office at Storedot, an innovator of extreme-fast charging EV batteries using nanotechnology and AI optimization. Prior to that, Mr. Lorber served in CEO roles at BackWeb Technologies Ltd., Tri-Logical Technologies Ltd., and Deloitte Consulting of Israel. Mr. Lorber currently serves on the board of directors of CIPIA, a leading provider of in-cabin sensing solutions for the automotive industry, and previously served as a director of CopperGate and FlashNetworks.

Mr. Lorber holds an undergraduate degree from Temple University and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

