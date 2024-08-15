Department requests public comments on draft 2024 biennial review document

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish requests public comments on its Draft 2024 Biennial Review of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife Species listed under the Wildlife Conservation Act (Section 17-2-40 NMSA 1978). Comments on the draft document will be accepted until Sept. 1, 2024.

Staff biologists have reviewed the current status of all State-listed wildlife species and have updated species accounts to include information and literature that has accrued since publication of the 2022 Biennial Review. No change in any listed species’ status is recommended at this time. All public comments received during the open period will be kept in a repository file at the Department’s Santa Fe headquarters. Public comments and final recommendations will be presented to the State Game Commission at its Nov. 8, 2024 meeting.

The Draft 2024 Biennial Review document can be viewed on the Department’s website, https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/wildlife-species-information/threatened-and-endangered-species/. Comments should be emailed to the Department’s Recovery Coordinator, John Bulger, at john.bulger@dgf.nm.gov.