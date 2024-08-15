Who We Are

The Office of Program and Regulatory Operations (OPRO) provides expertise in leading and managing compliance projects, by utilizing innovative and efficient project management skills, tools, and techniques to shield the public from poor quality, unsafe and ineffective drugs.

What We Do

Lead and manage operational infrastructure support for the Office of Compliance (OC) relating to project management of compliance-specific program areas such as drug manufacturing, supply chain security, pharmacy compounding, unapproved drugs, controlled correspondence, and informatics oversight.

Engage in quality management activities to continuously improve processes that support work quality and efficiency within OC.

Collaborate with OC offices and other FDA components on cross-functional projects to ensure high-functioning teaming environments are developed and timelines and deliverables are met.

Organization

Program and Regulatory Operations Staff I

Program and Regulatory Operations Staff II

Program and Regulatory Operations Staff III

Contact Us

Email: CDERCompliance@fda.hhs.gov

Phone: 301-796-3100

Office of Compliance

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Bldg. 51, Room 5278

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002