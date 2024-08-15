Governor Newsom announces plan to prevent Big Oil ‘profit spikes’ & save Californians money at the pump

SACRAMENTO — The state has found that, when refiners limit gasoline supplies, prices spike at the pump and create massive profits for Big Oil. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new, first-in-the-nation proposal to further prevent price spikes and save Californians money.

The proposal would authorize the California Energy Commission (CEC) to require that petroleum refiners maintain a minimum fuel reserve to avoid supply shortages that create higher prices for consumers. If this proposal had been in effect in 2023, Californians would’ve saved upwards of $650 million in gas costs due to refiners’ price spikes.

The CEC also found that, in 2023, there were 63 days of California refiners maintaining less than 15 days of gas supply — driving up prices. This proposal would help ensure that the industry behaves responsibly and plans ahead to protect consumers from price spikes.