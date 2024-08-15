BlastOff: Blockchain’s first native-yield, multi-chain IDOs

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent developments at BlastOff have led to new capabilities for their launchpad, signaling a significant step forward in its mission to enhance user experience and broaden its impact within the ecosystem.





The team at BlastOff has been working behind the scenes, combining efforts across operations and development to create an efficient and unique product within the blockchain space.

This latest development introduces an innovative feature: applying BlastOff’s risk-free YIDOs across the Web3 ecosystem.

With this advancement, BlastOff has become the first native-yield launchpad to offer multi-chain IDOs.

How It Works

Many are wondering how BlastOff plans to apply its Blast-only native yield feature to launches on other chains and whether the launchpad will be interoperable with these.

The answer is that the launchpad won’t be multi-chain interoperable, at least initially. BlastOff has stated that it remains committed to being a dedicated Blast launchpad. However, this does not stop the platform from extending its services to projects across the broader Web3 landscape.

The launchpad will host IDOs from projects on other chains, enabling BlastOff users to participate as they would in any other IDO, using USDB or ETH alongside their future yield (fy) versions of these tokens they’ve earned.

Following participation, users can claim their purchased tokens through a designated portal, regardless of the chain. This approach effectively bridges different blockchain environments, providing users a versatile platform experience.

A Strategic Focus on Emerging Blockchains

Recognizing the opportunities presented by other blockchains, BlastOff has initially decided to focus on smaller, emerging chains.

While exciting projects are launching on larger chains such as Base and Taiko, these spaces are already served by multiple launchpads, making it challenging for BlastOff to offer exclusive opportunities to its community right away.

Reasons Behind the Change

BlastOff’s decision to offer multi-chain IDOs is driven by a commitment to innovation and the desire to bring the best possible opportunities to its users. While several promising projects are emerging within the Blast ecosystem, expanding to other chains allows the platform to offer even more diverse and potentially rewarding opportunities.

Though the company remains dedicated to Blast, it also sees value in the exciting developments occurring in other chains. By tapping into these opportunities, BlastOff aims to deliver further benefits to its community.

Opportunities with Multi-Chain IDOs

The move to multi-chain IDOs offers several advantages:

-More Projects: Access to a wider array of emerging projects across different chains, leading to more IDOs and investment opportunities for users.

-Exclusive Launch Partnerships: Focusing on smaller, niche chains enables BlastOff to secure launch exclusivity, providing its community with early investment access.

-Flexibility: Operating across multiple chains allows BlastOff to stay responsive to trends and offer users the best investment opportunities as the market evolves.

BlastOff empowers its users to explore and invest in a diverse range of projects across the entire Web3 space by not limiting itself to a single chain.

Next Steps

As part of its final preparations, BlastOff is undergoing a last round of audits on the launchpad with Three Sigma. Pending successful completion, the platform plans to announce several new IDOs.

This development positions BlastOff as a growing presence within the DeFi landscape, offering its community more vast and exciting opportunities.

What is BlastOff?

BlastOff, built on Blast, is a game-changing platform combining a launchpad and yield aggregator.

It maximises user yields using Blast Native Yield and YZone, plus YIDOs, for extra returns by funding new Blast projects. Unlike other blockchains, Blast's unique infrastructure and native yield potential enable innovative, yield-focused products.

BlastOff taps into this, aiming to grow the Blast community and lead in Total Value Locked (TVL) by developing community-focused products. Our team includes experienced launchpad developers and veteran strategists to propel our mission.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

