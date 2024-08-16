Salgenx Developing new Method for Low-Cost Circuit Board Production Using Graphene and Hard Carbon-Coated Materials

Wafer Concept

Innovative Laser Engraving Technology Could Transform Electronics Manufacturing and Smart Infrastructure

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leader in cutting-edge energy storage and advanced materials, is excited to announce a groundbreaking new method for producing low-cost, environmentally friendly circuit boards. This innovative process utilizes graphene and hard carbon-coated materials, which are then laser-engraved to create precise circuit patterns and conductive pads. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the electronics manufacturing industry, offering a versatile, sustainable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional printed circuit board (PCB) production.

Harnessing the Power of Graphene and Hard Carbon

The foundation of this new technology lies in Salgenx’s proprietary process for coating sand with graphene and hard carbon, derived from sustainable materials like sugar and sawdust. These carbon-rich coatings provide exceptional electrical conductivity and mechanical strength, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.

By starting with a flat piece of graphene and hard carbon-coated material, Salgenx has developed a method to use laser technology to engrave intricate circuit patterns directly onto the substrate. This process allows for the creation of circuit boards with high precision, customization, and minimal waste, all while reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional PCB manufacturing.

A New Era of Low-Cost Circuit Board Production

Salgenx’s laser-engraved circuit boards offer several key advantages:

• Precision and Customization: The laser engraving process enables the creation of highly detailed and customized circuit designs, making it ideal for rapid prototyping and tailored electronic solutions.

• Reduced Waste and Environmental Impact: Traditional PCB manufacturing involves multiple chemical processes that produce significant waste. Salgenx’s method eliminates many of these steps, resulting in a cleaner, more sustainable production process.

• Scalability for Mass Production: Once optimized, this process can be scaled to meet the demands of mass production, offering a cost-effective solution for consumer electronics, wearable devices, and other applications.

Expanding the Horizons of Electronics and Smart Infrastructure

The potential applications of Salgenx’s laser-engraved graphene circuit boards extend far beyond traditional electronics. This technology is particularly well-suited for:

• Flexible Electronics: The combination of graphene’s flexibility and the precision of laser engraving opens up new possibilities in flexible and bendable electronics, such as foldable smartphones, electronic textiles, and wearable devices.

• Smart Surfaces and Infrastructure: Salgenx’s innovative approach could lead to the development of smart surfaces with embedded sensors and circuits, ideal for interactive displays, smart walls, and other integrated technologies in modern infrastructure.

• Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Buildings: The use of graphene-coated materials in construction could enhance thermal management and energy efficiency in buildings, while also offering electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding for sensitive electronics.

Environmental Sustainability and Cost Efficiency

By leveraging sustainable materials and reducing reliance on chemical processing, Salgenx’s laser-engraved circuit boards represent a significant step forward in the pursuit of environmentally friendly electronics manufacturing. The cost-effective nature of this technology makes it an attractive option for industries ranging from consumer electronics to advanced manufacturing.



