Day 2: Summer student journals learning experience in the field

CANADA, August 15 - This is part two of a six-part series in which Lauren MacDonald documents her internship experience as an environment summer student with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI).

Here are MacDonald’s notes, in her own words.

I spent the day learning about beaver management with Ronnie Pitre, a beaver management specialist with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI). He is also my uncle! Beaver populations in PEI have been increasing in recent years for many reasons. Too many beavers can change the environment, affecting watershed health, fish passage, public safety, and infrastructure. At the same time, beavers have ecological importance, including wetland and pond habitat creation to support biodiversity. The management of beaver populations on PEI uses a balanced approach. At DTI, they work to protect provincial infrastructure from damage caused by beavers at watercourse crossings. Today, my uncle and I spent time monitoring beaver activity in Prince County and removing large beaver blockages that would have otherwise led to flooded and damaged infrastructure and properties, prevented fish passage, and increased water temperatures. I learned that beaver blockages at DTI structures can lead to anoxic events upstream from the blockage, sometimes leading to fish kills. I enjoyed seeing the beaver dam removal process and getting to work closely with my uncle. Next week, I am heading out to work with Island Nature Trust on a bio-inventory survey. Check back in to learn more about what I am up to! Cheers, Lauren

Lauren MacDonald is from Stratford and studied at the University of Prince Edward Island in the Bachelor of Science in Applied Climate Change and Adaptation program. She’s currently a master’s student at Dalhousie University studying resource and environmental management.