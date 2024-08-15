Introducing IC Tech: Ideas Collide’s New B2B Tech Marketing Division

On the heels of pioneering AI work, AZ-based agency doubles-down on dedicated B2B technology practice

Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideas Collide, a full-suite marketing and communications agency, has launched IC Tech, a new division dedicated to offering premier marketing services to the technology sector with an emphasis on B2B tech marketing.

As a dynamic custom marketing agency focused on B2B and B2C channels, IC Tech currently provides global tech brands with insights, creativity, and digital experiences to power full-funnel growth for technology leaders. The agency leverages twenty years of expertise to support B2B and tech companies at local, national, and global levels.

This strategic move builds on the agency's extensive experience in the tech sector and its pioneering work in AI, particularly through Botco.ai, founded by Rebecca Clyde, partner, and co-founder of Ideas Collide. It also results from sizeable investments in AI and BI technologies which have resulted in growing services and innovative methodologies benefiting dozens of B2B technology clients.

Tailored to meet the fast-paced world of tech and the required adaptability and innovation to best serve businesses in this space, these tools and specialized services have been helping marketers innovate and deliver results while staying nimble and ahead of evolving demands.

“We’ve seen a tremendous shift in the way technology companies and large enterprise organizations need to engage with their multi-channel customers,” said Matthew Clyde, President and Founder of Ideas Collide. “Our focus on data insights, personalization, integrated content, and audience engagement through automated and AI driven solutions allows us to create highly effective marketing campaigns that resonate on a deeper level.”

IC Tech: A New Business Unit Offering Premier Services to Technology Brands and Enterprises



IC Tech is a sub-brand of Ideas Collide, created to elevate tech marketing – focused on B2B audience channels – and help clients stay ahead in today's disruptive and complex business environment. This division represents a strategic investment for tech clients and leverages our understanding and background working within and alongside tech marketers and brands for over 20 years.



With IC Tech, Ideas Collide dedicates its most experienced B2B tech marketing professionals, innovative tools, and industry-specific methodologies to focus exclusively on B2B tech marketing. Here is what this means for B2B tech clients:



Dedicated Support: A cross-functional team of B2B tech marketing veterans committed to client success.

Specialized Tools and Resources: Modern platforms and methodologies tailored for the tech industry.

Innovation and Agility: The latest techniques and tech innovations, from GenAI to martech to automation.

Deep Analysis and Insights: Up-to-date, industry-specific data and best practices.

Customized Solutions and Strategies: Tailored solutions to fill gaps, fuel growth, and drive measurable outcomes.

Jody E. Jepson, Vice President of Growth Strategy & Marketing at Keystone Technologies, shared her experience working with Ideas Collide: “Their deep understanding of the B2B technology business is evident in their strategic vision and innovative marketing motions. Ideas Collide excels in navigating the complex landscape of our industry, offering comprehensive expertise across all areas of marketing, from creative lead generation to go-to-market strategies. Their analytics-backed approach ensures that every campaign is goal-oriented and results-driven.”



Addressing Top Tech Marketing Challenges



IC Tech’s offerings expand beyond services; the agency provides integrated solutions tailored to the tech industry, including:



Ecosystem Growth: Comprehensive strategies for partner recruitment, enablement, and engagement.

GenAI-Enabled Personalization and Interactions: Integration of GenAI within the customer journey for enhanced marketing strategies and improved user experiences and streamlined customer interactions.

Sales and Technical Enablement: Robust programs which ensure sales and technical teams are prepared to represent solutions effectively.

ROI Analysis: Analytics tools to clearly demonstrate the impact of marketing investments.

Integrated Marketing Programs: Custom solutions that ensure consistent messaging across all channels.

Demand Generation and ABM: Targeted campaigns that drive engagement and conversions.

Martech Optimization: Identifying and optimizing the right martech stack for client needs.



Leadership with Decades of Experience



IC Tech is led by technology marketing experts with decades of experience in SaaS, semiconductors, hardware, and IT spaces. This leadership ensures IC Tech is well-equipped to meet the unique needs of tech companies across various industries. With the launch of IC Tech, Ideas Collide is committed to increased investment in AI, Audience Research, MarTech, and Business Intelligence to foster continued innovation.



Jepson added, “I have found that what sets Ideas Collide apart is that their team invests itself in supporting you as a strategic partner - committed to driving our growth and ensuring our brand remains at the forefront of the industry. For me and my team, their dedication, expertise, and innovative approach make them an indispensable asset in achieving our marketing and business objectives.”



The launch of IC Tech is the first step in Ideas Collide’s journey to redefine what is possible in B2B tech marketing. From advanced ABM strategies to GenAI-powered research and analysis, the agency has a number of initiatives planned for the coming quarters. To learn more about current and upcoming investments in this space visit ictechagency.com.

About Ideas Collide

Ideas Collide offers a full suite of custom marketing solutions working with clients from Fortune 100 companies, global brands, and start-ups. Based in Phoenix, Arizona with offices in Portland, Oregon, the agency team leverages data and insights, technology and design, and content and media to take on any market and business challenges with innovative strategies, integrated into engaging campaigns that drive impact. Connect with ideascollide.com to learn about how the agency invents, integrates, and drives impact for business.

To learn more about IC Tech visit ictechagency.com.

For interviews and further details related to this release, please contact:

Vicki Diaz

Senior Brand + Business Development Manager

vicki@ideascollide.com



Vicki Diaz Ideas Collide 4806594520 vicki@ideascollide.com