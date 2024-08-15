MRCM's Annual Golf Tournament Raises Over $166,000 in Support of Associa Cares

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management, An Associa® Company, proudly hosted its Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 25th, at the picturesque Glen Eagle Golf Club, raising an impressive $166,000 in support of Associa Cares. This year's event not only exceeded expectations but also marked a significant milestone, as MRCM's contributions over the past seven years have now surpassed $1,000,000, providing critical support to individuals across Canada during times of need.

The day began with a warm welcome as participants gathered for a buffet breakfast before heading out for the shotgun start. The course was buzzing with activity, featuring 226 golfers forming over 55 teams, and the participation of 55 vendor companies with 135 vendors in attendance. Golfers were treated to a variety of food and beverage options throughout the course, strategically placed to keep spirits high and the energy flowing. MRCM was also pleased to see the involvement of 91 employees, friends, and family members, making this event a true community effort.

Craig McMillan, President of MRCM, and Brad Wells, Regional Vice President of the International Region, were among the notable attendees who took part in the day's events, further underscoring the importance of this annual tradition.

"We are incredibly proud of the continued success of our Annual Golf Tournament," said Craig McMillan. "Reaching the $1,000,000 milestone in support of Associa Cares is a testament to the generosity and dedication of everyone involved. This event is about more than just golf; it's about coming together to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Associa Cares is a charitable organization that provides financial assistance to families and individuals who have experienced a crisis due to natural or man-made disasters, helping them rebuild their lives. MRCM's ongoing support has made a tangible impact, offering hope and relief to those in need.

As the event came to a close, participants and organizers alike reflected on another successful year, united in their commitment to giving back to the community. MRCM looks forward to continuing this tradition and raising the bar even higher in the years to come.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 TMershae@associaonline.com