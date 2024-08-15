Submit Release
Postal Realty to Present at the 2024 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,950 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2024 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Gwen in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 9:15 AM Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty Trust’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference, which runs from Wednesday, August 28 to Thursday, August 29, 2024.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,950 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
Phone: (516) 232-8900


