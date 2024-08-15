OKX Ventures and Leading Ventures Invest $5M+ in Orderly Network to Enhance DeFi Liquidity

Orderly received an investment of over $5 million from different investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 liquidity layer Orderly Network, is proud to announce an investment of more than $5 million from several strategic investors, including OKX Ventures. This strategic investment marks a new chapter in Orderly Network's mission to revolutionize Web3 trading through seamless, unchained liquidity infrastructure.

During its seed round, Orderly Network secured $20 million in investments from renowned institutions such as Pantera, Sequoia China, Laser Digital, Dragonfly, and Jump. Recently, Orderly has received an additional $5 million in investments from OKX Ventures and other investors including Manifold Trading, Presto Labs, LTP, Nomad Capital, and Origin Protocol.

Orderly Network addresses critical liquidity challenges in DeFi by converging all orders into a unified orderbook across multiple chains. Serving as a liquidity cloud for Web3 trading, Orderly Network leverages the Orderly Chain and LayerZero technology to provide robust liquidity solutions and empower the next generation of Omni-DEX. Currently, Orderly Network supports six chains: Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Ethereum mainnet, and Mantle.

Orderly Network's impact is evidenced by its impressive metrics, accounting for 41% of Celestia’s total blob space and 28% of all LayerZero messaging at its peak. As of July 31, data from Dune Analytics highlights that Orderly Network has achieved a cumulative trading volume of over $71 billion, with cumulative net fees exceeding $7.6 million.



Ran Yi, Co-founder of Orderly Network, said, “Amid market volatility, Orderly Network continues to enhance its infrastructure and maintain its growth momentum. Our dedication to providing unchained liquidity for the Omni-Dex and the broader crypto trading ecosystem has earned us recognition and support from industry leaders. We remain committed to advancing the boundaries in the DeFi and Omni-trading sectors.”

This latest round of investment will further bolster Orderly Network’s capabilities, enabling it to continue its trajectory of innovation and growth. Orderly Network plans to accelerate the development and deployment of key updates and features. Orderly recently announced more details of the upcoming Token Generation Event . Holders who stake the Orderly token will be awarded 60% of Orderly’s net trading fees.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that’s open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

