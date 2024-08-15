Entara Named on CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider (XSP), announced that it has been named number on the prestigious 2023 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth demonstrated over the past two years driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess.

This is the third year in a row that Entara has been named on the Fast Growth 150 list. To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to address the changing technology and threat landscape, as well as client needs. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have stayed ahead of market demands and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN on the Fast Growth 150 list for the third consecutive year,” said Pamela Diaz, CEO and President of Entara. “At Entara, we pride ourselves on staying ahead of industry trends and incorporating the latest technology, such as AI, into our services, which has significantly contributed to our growth. This year, we have also concentrated on enhancing our service offerings and expanding our partner network to provide our clients with the best services. We excel in delivering top-tier technology solutions, enabling our clients to navigate the unpredictable and achieve their ambitious business growth objectives.”

As an eXtended Service Provider, Entara takes a security-first approach to providing cybersecurity and IT operations that are integrated with innovative IT solutions. Over the past two years, the organization has adapted to surpass market demands and take on the full life cycle management of security incidents.

“Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.”

Check out the full list.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services, and other professional services. Founded in 2001, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.

Claire Sullivan Entara 312.267.4210 claire.sullivan@entaracorp.com