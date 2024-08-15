Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Heritage Bancshares Group Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust and Heritage Bancshares Group, Inc., and SNB Bancshares, Inc. and Bank of Eufaula

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Heritage Bancshares Group Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust, Spicer, Minnesota, and Heritage Bancshares Group, Inc., Spicer, Minnesota

Written Agreement dated August 6, 2024

SNB Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Bank of Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma

Written Agreement dated August 7, 2024

