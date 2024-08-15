Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Heritage Bancshares Group Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust and Heritage Bancshares Group, Inc., and SNB Bancshares, Inc. and Bank of Eufaula
August 15, 2024
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Heritage Bancshares Group Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust, Spicer, Minnesota, and Heritage Bancshares Group, Inc., Spicer, Minnesota
Written Agreement dated August 6, 2024
SNB Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Bank of Eufaula, Eufaula, Oklahoma
Written Agreement dated August 7, 2024
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.