Salgenx Announces Development of Graphene and Hard Carbon-Coated Sand for Advanced Battery and Construction Applications

Salgenx Self-Healing and Self-Assembly Cathode Materials from Sugar, Sawdust, and Sand

Innovative Process Utilizes Graphene and Hard Carbon-Coated Sand to Enhance Energy Storage and Building Materials

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a pioneering leader in saltwater flow battery technology, is thrilled to announce the development of a revolutionary new process for creating graphene and hard carbon-coated sand. This innovative approach utilizes sustainable materials, such as sugar and sawdust, in a heat-treating process to produce advanced materials that promise to significantly enhance both energy storage and construction industries.

Harnessing the Power of Sustainable Materials

Salgenx’s groundbreaking process involves the thermal decomposition of carbon-rich materials like sugar and sawdust to create high-performance graphene and hard carbon. These materials are then used to coat sand particles, resulting in a unique composite that offers exceptional electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. The process aligns with Salgenx’s commitment to sustainability by leveraging renewable resources to produce advanced carbon materials.

Transforming Energy Storage

The graphene and hard carbon-coated sand developed by Salgenx is poised to play a critical role in the next generation of energy storage solutions. When integrated into battery systems, such as the company’s own saltwater flow batteries, these materials can enhance the efficiency and capacity of energy storage. Additionally, Salgenx is exploring the potential of using these coated sands in the development of concrete battery cells, where the sand acts as both a conductive filler and a structural component.

Innovating Construction Materials

Beyond energy storage, the carbon-coated sand offers exciting possibilities for the construction industry. By incorporating this material into concrete as an aggregate, Salgenx aims to create high-performance concrete that is stronger, more durable, and conductive. This innovative use of graphene and hard carbon-coated sand could lead to smarter, more resilient buildings and infrastructure.

Tailoring Solutions for Specialized Applications

In addition to its standard applications, Salgenx is exploring the addition of materials such as vermiculite with high surface area to create custom recipes for specific carbon materials. These specialized composites could be particularly valuable in enhancing the performance of saltwater flow batteries, offering tailored solutions for a range of energy storage needs.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is at the forefront of developing innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions. Saltwater batteries provide a safe, non-toxic, and cost-effective alternative to traditional lithium-based energy storage systems. Committed to advancing green technology, Salgenx continues to explore and develop cutting-edge renewable materials and methods to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy storage.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

