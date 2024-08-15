Asure Acquires HIRECLICK, Expands HCM Suite with an Intuitive, AI-Powered Applicant Tracking System

Advanced ATS solution helps small and mid-size businesses to streamline talent acquisition in competitive job markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, has acquired HireClick, an innovative hiring solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for small and mid-sized businesses. This strategic acquisition reinforces Asure’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, user-friendly tools that simplify people management.



"Hiring top talent is an essential component of running a successful business, no matter the size. At Asure, our number one goal is to ease the administrative burdens associated with people management,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “We’re thrilled to acquire HireClick and add a robust, easy-to-use applicant tracking solution to our HCM suite. This addition enables us to further empower small and mid-sized businesses to win the war for talent."

HireClick’s all-in-one hiring solution offers a seamless experience for creating job descriptions, posting to national job boards, tracking applicants, and hiring top talent through a streamlined and intuitive process. The solution includes a personalized careers website, mobile-friendly job applications, and built-in AI support to craft effective job descriptions. With an intuitive dashboard, employers can easily view, filter, and track applications, as well as communicate with candidates throughout the hiring process.

“Across every industry, the talent acquisition process has gone digital. We designed the HireClick solution to make the process easier and more accessible for employers and job seekers alike,” said Scott Peterson, Vice President and General Manager for HireClick. “Now, we’re pleased to join the Asure family, which gives us the ability to greatly extend the reach of this valuable solution to level the playing field for businesses of all sizes.”

This acquisition marks another key milestone for Asure in its mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to manage their workforce efficiently and effectively. By integrating HireClick into its HCM suite, Asure Software is poised to offer an even more powerful solution for businesses looking to attract, hire, and retain top talent.

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



Contact Information:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com