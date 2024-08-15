Governor Hochul Announces $646 Million to Recruit and Train Thousands More Health Care Workers Across New York

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The health of our community depends on the strength of our health care workforce. This investment in the Career Pathways Training Program will help expand New York’s health care workforce by recruiting, training, and providing new opportunities to thousands of health care workers. Boosting good-paying health care jobs is a win-win-win, a win for our current and future health care workers, and a win for New York’s patients and our economy. I’ve worked hard to secure federal investments in our health care system through the American Rescue Plan, and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening our health care workforce.”

Representative Jerry Nadler said, “Our health care workers show up every day to take care of us and we have a responsibility to take care of them in return. I’m proud to announce this investment of $646 million into the Career Pathways Training program, which will invest in the development and recruitment of thousands of health care workers across New York.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “No matter your zip code, every New Yorker deserves access to high-quality health care. This significant investment will help revamp our health care workforce, which will provide new job opportunities and ensure our health care professionals have the training to meet the diverse needs of our State's residents. Thank you to Governor Hochul for making this investment and for your commitment to providing every New Yorker with the health care they deserve.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “It's critical we provide support to our health care system and the workers who dedicate their careers to keeping our families healthy. This investment will help bridge the gap connecting the next generation of skilled health care workers with the fields and communities that need them. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her dedication to NY's health care system and our partnership as we fight for reliable, accessible health care for everyone.”

Representative Jamaal Bowman said, “We all rely on health care workers in every stage of life, so it is critical that we invest in and set up our health care professionals for success. These funds will allow New York to build a stronger and more diverse workforce, where our health care providers can look more like the communities they are called to serve.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “Health care workers are the backbone of our public health system. Governor Hochul’s investment of $646 million towards health care worker recruitment, training, and career advancement pathways will enhance the wellbeing of our city, especially in the Bronx. This decision is a crucial step in addressing New Yorkers’ physical and mental health care needs and the health care workforce shortage.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I’m pushing every day to deliver the highest quality health care for Hudson Valley families, and that means first and foremost investing in our health care workers. I’m proud that these funds, in partnership with our friends in labor, will go straight to recruiting, training, and properly compensating health care workers across the region. I’ll keep working alongside partners at every level of government so that our health care workers know: we have your backs and we always will.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “As New York has endured a rise in mental health issues, it has faced a shortage of mental health professionals to combat those concerns. As one of the City’s elected officials tackling this problem with a whole-of-government approach, I applaud Governor Hochul for providing this critical funding to recruit, train, and develop health care workers across New York. Alongside our partners in Albany and those on the frontlines like 1199SEIU, we will ensure our health care system meets everyone where they are."

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Communities in Western New York need and deserve access to high-quality health care. This game-changing funding will set our region on the path to providing equitable and accessible health care and social services now and in the future by recruiting the next generation of professionals and developing those who are already in the field. In my district, this funding will empower the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System to invest in the workforce our region relies on to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

1199SEIU Secretary-Treasurer Milly Silva said, “We have lost many caregivers over the past few years leading to critical staffing shortages across the continuum of care. 1199SEIU appreciates Governor Hochul’s historic investment to rebuild this workforce by training New Yorkers for occupations experiencing shortages like nursing.”

IHA President and CEO Gary Fitzgerald said, “IHA is proud that the Hochul Administration has designated IHA as the Workforce Investment Organization to provide workforce services to Central NY, the Southern Tier, the North Country, and the Capital Region under the NYHER 1115 Waiver. We have been a leader in addressing health care workforce issues in Upstate NY for decades. In recent years, health care providers in our region have faced significant staffing shortages and higher vacancy rates than the rest of the State, threatening continued access to quality care. We are excited to collaborate with providers and educational organizations in this region to attract new workers to health care and help advance the careers of experienced health care professionals. We expect that this workforce will have a positive impact on local economies, ensuring a stable and well-paid employment base, thus strengthening the economic future of communities in Upstate NY. We are looking forward to teaming up with the recently announced social care networks in our region, Healthy Alliance and Care Connect. This project is critically important. We commend Governor Hochul for recognizing the need to address the monumental challenges we have long experienced to recruit, educate and retain individuals for these vital roles to help preserve and grow access to quality health care in Upstate and Rural New York.”

FLPPS CEO Carol Tegas said, “We are grateful to be recognized by the State as a trusted partner to deliver on this important work. Finger Lakes Performing Provider System has focused on building the health care workforce over the last decade as part of our Medicaid redesign and system transformation efforts, working closely with our partners and stakeholders. The CPT Program will extend and scale our programming across the Finger Lakes, Western NY, and Southern Tier regions, and provide vital educational and training opportunities that are desperately needed throughout New York State. By fostering partnerships, enhancing skills and career laddering, and creating a new pipeline of students, we are building a more resilient and diverse health care workforce.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This investment is essential to the health, safety, and protection of New Yorkers. This will give residents opportunities to receive an education in the health field to advance their careers and increase access to trained health, mental health, and social care professionals, leading to better health outcomes.”

Director of the New York State Medicaid Program Amir Bassiri said, “Access to training and opportunities for career mobility are part of Medicaid’s strategic plan to address health equity and address shortages for essential Medicaid providers. These funds will support recruitment of new professionals and establish career advancement opportunities with a focus on health equity.”

Through the CPT Program, the WIOs will address statewide workforce shortages by subsidizing education and training services to provide holistic educational and professional placement support for New Yorkers in the program who are newly entering the workforce or advancing their careers.

Participants of the CPT program must fall under one of the eligible titles specified in the waiver and make a three-year service commitment in their new professional title to Medicaid providers that serve at least 30 percent of Medicaid members and/or uninsured individuals. Career training will be organized to support both new careers in health, mental health, and social care and career advancement in these fields.

The CPT Program is a key initiative under the New York Health Equity Reform waiver amendment, which includes approximately $7.5 billion – including nearly $6 billion in federal funding – for waiver initiatives, including the CPT program, through 2027. More information can be found under the MRT 1115 Waiver Amendments tab.

Supporting Health Care Workers with Over $2 Billion in Bonuses

In addition to investing in the next generation of New York’s health care workers, Governor Hochul has continued to support current health care workers who provide the services that so many New Yorkers rely on.

Earlier this week, the Governor announced that New York State has paid over $2 billion in bonuses to more than 800,000 health care workers statewide through the Health Care Worker Bonus Program. The program was launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 and provided bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible health care workers across New York.

That program issued payments to workers who provide hands-on and patient-facing health care services. Workers who received payments through the program must have an annualized base salary, excluding any bonuses or overtime pay, of $125,000 or less and can be full-time or part-time.