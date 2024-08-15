Exclaimer Named “Best Email Signature Management Platform” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Exclaimer , has been selected as winner of the “Best Email Signature Management Platform” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Exclaimer ensures that every business email sent by an organization carries a consistent brand message in order to drive engagement and sales with no additional advertising spend. Exclaimer transforms email signatures into an engagement channel for showcasing live social feeds, meeting links, and dynamic banners, and seamlessly integrating content marketing into everyday communication.

By aligning email signatures with broader marketing efforts such as ABM campaigns, Exclaimer enhances customer interactions and prospect engagement, while also improving lead conversion. Exclaimer’s platform can also enhance social proof and customer-centric marketing. With it, email signatures can showcase reviews for social proof, incorporate one-click surveys for real-time feedback, and leverage advanced targeting to present personalized content to each recipient. This approach ensures that every message resonates , enhancing the effectiveness of business emails for marketing purposes. .

“By transforming every email your business sends into a targeted marketing campaign, you enable hyper-personalized communication. Through consistent branding, strategic communication, and this personalized messaging, we turn every business email into an opportunity to engage and convert,” said Carol Howley, CMO of Exclaimer. “It’s an honor to receive MarTech Breakthrough’s ‘Best Email Signature Management Platform’ award. Our commitment to innovation is evident in our recent feature launches which underscore our dedication to making email a versatile and powerful marketing channel.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Exclaimer has redefined the business email from a mere communication tool into a strategic marketing channel. Standard corporate emails can be a powerful communication channel for personalized marketing. With the right email signature, organizations can broaden social media reach, promote content, showcase brand personality, provide feedback, improve employee efficiency, and extend the reach of all marketing campaigns,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Exclaimer is delivering personalization at scale through business email. Not only are they delivering engaging email signatures but also helping to inform marketing decisions with solid data, helping businesses refine their strategies for maximum impact.”

Exclaimer’s recently added marketing features include Social Feeds which allows the latest Facebook and LinkedIn posts to be displayed in email signatures; a Salesforce integration which enables the import of recipient lists for customized signature content based on the buyer's journey; and Campaign Management which facilitates tailored banner campaigns for targeted messaging.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X (formerly Twitter).

