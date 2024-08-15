GroundTruth Recognized for Marketing Technology Innovation in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that GroundTruth , the media platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results, has been selected as winner of the “Best Geolocation Platform” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the GroundTruth Ads Manager platform, which allows marketers to launch their location-based campaigns quickly with no minimum spend required. The comprehensive platform lets advertisers create, manage, and optimize mobile advertising campaigns and target consumers based on real-world location as well as their behavior.

The platform’s robust tools utilize geo-targeting, enabling advertisers to reach specific audiences in precise locations such as state, city, or zips, and connect with audiences within or near a brand’s own locations. Audiences can also be targeted on real-time foot traffic attribution if they have visited a specific location category or their visitation patterns indicating specific behavioral groups such as sports enthusiasts.

Additionally, with Cross-Device Targeting, advertisers can reach consumers across multiple devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, and also re-target these same audiences on other devices. Additional unique targeting solutions include neighborhood, weather conditions, and residential.

“In an industry where attribution and proving the impact of ad dollars are a constant challenge, we developed a solution to measure real business results, like foot traffic or sales lift, leveraging real-world consumer insights,” said Rosie O’Meara, CEO of GroundTruth. “This is a great honor from MarTech Breakthrough and we will continue to develop products and solutions that drive these real business results, while democratizing access to advanced, hyper-precise location data, previously limited to the world’s largest brands and agencies.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“GroundTruth Ads Manager simplifies the process of launching and monitoring advertising initiatives. Where people go in the real world is the truest indicator of purchaser intent. Physical places visited say more about preferences and who a person is than a Google search or a social media ‘like’ but this type of insight is often reserved for bigger brands,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “The features GroundTruth provides collectively empower advertisers of all size brands to leverage location intelligence and data-driven insights to reach their target audiences effectively, drive engagement, and achieve their advertising goals. Congratulations on winning ‘Best Geolocation Platform’.”

GroundTruth’s Ads Manager also supports various ad formats such as display ads, video ads, and native ads. In addition, the solution allows advertisers to segment audiences based on demographic data, interests, and behaviors; Real-time analytics and reporting tools deliver key metrics like impressions, clicks, and conversions. Users can also use the platform’s Campaign Optimization features for A/B testing, automated bidding, and campaign scheduling.

The user-friendly interface also makes the solution accessible for any advertisers at any size company to create, launch, and manage their advertising initiatives efficiently.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is a media platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results. Using observed real-world consumer behavior, including location and purchase data, GroundTruth creates targeted advertising campaigns across all screens for advertisers. GroundTruth then measures how consumers respond to the campaigns, including if they physically show up to a store location or website, to understand the real business results generated by a brand’s advertising. Learn more at groundtruth.com .

