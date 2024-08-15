Gradle Inc. Announces 3rd Annual Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) Summit with Keynotes from Google, Meta, and DX

The two-day event will feature insights from leaders at top software organizations on the best tools and practices for improving developer productivity and happiness

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gradle Inc. announced its third annual DPE Summit , the premier event showcasing the latest ideas and developments around the practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) and Developer Experience (DX). The event will return to The Midway in San Francisco on September 24-25, 2024, and will feature speakers from some of the world’s most innovative brands including Airbnb, Capital One, American Airlines, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Backstage by Spotify, and more. The DPE Summit is proudly sponsored by Netflix, Uber, Meta, GitLab, Intuit, and JetBrains.



“The DPE Summit brings together DX experts from leading software organizations to discuss the latest challenges and trends in DPE and software engineering. It presents an opportunity to learn from other practitioners actively prioritizing developer happiness and joy within their organization” said Aubrey Chipman, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix. “No matter your level of expertise or familiarity with DPE, this event will leave you with actionable insights to address development bottlenecks and improve day-to-day experience. At Netflix, we’re proud to participate and sponsor the DPE Summit for the third year in a row.”

DPE is a software development practice that views developer productivity as a technology challenge best addressed by engineering solutions, rather than a people problem. It addresses the toil and process bottlenecks that most negatively impact the developer experience such as slow builds, inefficient troubleshooting, and a lack of observability into build performance and failure-related data. Ultimately, DPE gives developers more time to innovate and create useful code by accelerating feedback cycles and improving toolchain observability.

“Gradle has long championed the DPE practice, reimagining the future of software engineering by empowering developers to achieve creative flow and bring back the joy of creating and writing code,” said Hans Dockter, founder and CEO of Gradle Inc. “The DPE Summit is the marquee event for DPE leaders and practitioners, sparking critical conversations about everything from flaky tests and observability to universal ownership and emerging technologies.”

Speakers and sessions at the event will include:

Understanding and Measuring Developer Productivity, with Ciera Jaspen, Senior Staff Software Engineer, and Collin Green, Senior Staff UX Researcher, at Google

with Ciera Jaspen, Senior Staff Software Engineer, and Collin Green, Senior Staff UX Researcher, at Google Netflix’s Journey to Confident Automated Changes, with Roberto Perez Alcolea and Aubrey Chipman, Senior Software Engineers at Netflix

with Roberto Perez Alcolea and Aubrey Chipman, Senior Software Engineers at Netflix Launching DevEx into SPACE! Helping Engineers Thrive in the Age of AI, with Brian Houck, Senior Principal Applied Scientist at Microsoft

with Brian Houck, Senior Principal Applied Scientist at Microsoft This Year in Uber’s AI-Driven Developer Productivity Revolution, with Ty Smith, Principal Engineer at Uber and Adam Huda, Senior Engineering Manager at Uber.

The DPE Summit concludes Gradle’s global event series , which facilitated discussions about high-impact strategies for improving developer productivity. The series took place in major cities around the world including New York, Boston, Washington D.C., London, Berlin, and more. Gradle is continuously announcing new events to foster conversations about best practices, success stories, and lessons learned in pursuit of enhancing developer experience.

Early bird registration is open until August 18, 2024. To learn more and register for the event, please visit the DPE Summit website .

About Gradle

Gradle Inc. is the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool, which is downloaded 50 million times a month, and the provider of the leading software solution for improving developer productivity and happiness called Develocity. Gradle is also pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) . Elite development teams from companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and others, practice DPE to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Develocity’s innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient.

Contact

LaunchSquad for Gradle

gradle@launchsquad.com