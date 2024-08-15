National Day of Service at the Fargo National Cemetery

The Fargo National Cemetery is joining VA National Cemeteries across the nation to host volunteers to clean headstones and beautify the cemetery. Join them on September 11th at 9:30am to help clean the cemetery.

Dress for the event is casual and respectful with no open toe shoes or tank tops allowed. Volunteers are also encouraged to be mindful of the weather as the entire event will take place outside. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult and they ask that no pets are brought to the event.

This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth groups, and individuals.

Please sign up for the event here.

The Fargo National Cemetery is located at 8709 40th Ave N, County Road 20, Harwood, ND 58042.