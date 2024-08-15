Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Poised for Significant Growth: Projected to Reach USD 12,456.8 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

United States business ecosystem is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR, reaching USD 3,238.8 million by 2034, driven by rising obesity rates and demand for tailored nutrition solutions, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Parenteral Nutrition Market, a vital segment in the healthcare industry, is on a robust growth trajectory. The market recorded sales of USD 5,720.6 million in 2022, and it experienced a notable year-on-year growth of 6.2% in 2023. This growth momentum is expected to continue, with the market projected to achieve revenue of USD 6,452.0 million in 2024. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, the industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching an impressive USD 12,456.8 million by the end of 2034.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders is a key driver behind this market expansion. Patients with these conditions often require parenteral feeding due to their inability to intake nutrition orally or through enteral routes, thus necessitating parenteral nutrition to maintain their nutritional status.

Improvements in medical technology and healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the industry's growth. Innovations in parenteral nutrition formulations, packaging, and delivery systems have significantly enhanced the efficacy and convenience of these products, making them more suitable for both hospital and homecare settings.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Parenteral Nutrition market is estimated at a value of USD 6,452.0 million in 2024.

Sales of Parenteral Nutrition increased at 6.2 % CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

B. Braun SE, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC., Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Option Care Health Inc., Grifols, S.A., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aculife, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., ltd., and Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. are some of the leading players in this business.

The North American territory is projected to hold a revenue share of 34.1 % over the forecast period

The industry is projected to grow at a forecast CAGR of 6.8 % from 2024 to 2034.



"Parenteral nutrition continues to play a crucial role in the clinical management of patients who are unable to meet their nutritional needs through enteral routes. As the healthcare landscape evolves, advancements in parenteral formulations, combined with an increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, are driving significant growth in this market. This press release highlights the latest trends, market dynamics, and innovations that are shaping the future of parenteral nutrition globally." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Competitive Landscape

Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, and B Braun lead the market with their diverse product portfolios and strong global distribution networks. These companies invest heavily in R&D to create innovative products that meet evolving healthcare needs.

Manufacturers are also boosting sales through strategic partnerships and collaborations with hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. These partnerships, including clinical trials with academic institutions, help validate new products and drive adoption.

For instance,

In 2023, American Regent launched FDA-approved Potassium Phosphates Injection USP for IV phosphorus supplementation.

In 2022, Fresenius Kabi introduced SMOFlipid® Lipid Injectable Emulsion for pediatric patients in the US, the first four-oil lipid emulsion approved for all age groups.

Complete Report and Findings: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/parenteral-nutrition-market

Key Segments of the Report

By Nutrient Type:

As per nutrient type, the industry has been categorized into Single-dose amino acids (Standard and Disease-Specific), carbohydrates, Lipids, and Additives (Vitamins and minerals, Trace Elements, and Organic Phosphates).

By Consumer Type:

This segment is further categorized into Pediatrics, Adults, and Geriatrics.

By Route of Delivery:

As per the route of delivery, the industry has been categorized into Total parenteral nutrition (TPN), and Peripheral parenteral nutrition (PPN).

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into Institutional Sales (Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centres, and Home Care Agencies), and Retail Sales (Retail Pharmacies, Compounding Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Manufacturer Websites).

By Indication:

As per the indication, the industry has been categorized into Neurological Diseases, GI Disorders, Malnutrition, Alzheimer’s, Cancer Care, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Dysphagia, and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

