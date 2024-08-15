NutrifyGenie by Nutrify Today Establishes New AI Standards in Dietary Supplement Development

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrify Today ’s NutrifyGenie AI has hit a major milestone as the first AI technology in the natural products industry to successfully produce 12 commercialized products. By leveraging its innovative multi-layered AI, which integrates more than 3.5 million curated data points – including biochemistry, botanicals, and regulatory guidelines – NutrifyGenie AI has developed differentiated products for industry leaders like Jubilant Generics and Esperer Nutrition . With this milestone, NutrifyGenie AI is set to roll out a new wave of supplement portfolios for 2024-25 in key markets across the globe, including the Philippines, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

NutrifyGenie AI streamlines the product development process by utilizing a comprehensive library created by a team of 32 experts. This library contains data on more than 10,000 ingredients and integrates regulatory information from 6,000 approved ingredients across 11 countries, along with toxicology and intellectual property data points. By applying artificial neural networks for predicting ingredient pathways and machine learning for assessing synergies, NutrifyGenie AI significantly shortens the time from idea to market. Currently, the platform reduces this timeline to nine months, with an ambitious goal of achieving it in just 90 days within the next two years.

"NutrifyGenie continues to set the bar for new product ideation, development, and commercialization," said Amit Srivastav , founder of Nutrify Today and chief catalyst of Nutrify India. "Through NutrifyGenie we are committed to enhancing the supply chain to improve the dietary supplement landscape.”

NutrifyGenie AI's credibility was validated further in July when its AI-driven innovations were featured in the scientific journal Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN), an official journal of the American Society for Nutrition, underscoring its dedication to advancing research in the field. The platform also garnered attention at the International Congress on Natural Products Research in Poland , where it showcased its ability to discover 2,700 Ayurvedic plants and their bioactives. Additionally, NutrifyGenie was praised at the NBJ Summit for being a leading innovator in the dietary supplement industry for AI product development, including the key role it played in the development of Cepham ’s branded ingredient discovery of SheVari4™ for women’s health and wellbeing.





“Our biggest challenge in the industry is to create differentiated products, utilizing the most economical budgets and the quickest turnaround time,” said Anand Swaroop , founder and president of Cepham, during NBJ Summit’s AI mainstage presentation. “There is really no other way to foster this process without first using AI, along with your imagination, so that we can essentially create more value for this market.”





NutrifyGenie AI is setting new standards in the dietary supplement industry as the first AI platform for new product development to earn an ISO certification ( International Organization for Standardization ). The platform is also actively working toward obtaining additional advanced certifications, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. As a responsible AI leader, Nutrify Today’s NutrifyGenie AI is leading the charge in new ingredient discovery and product development. By harnessing the power of advanced science from fields such as botany, microbiology, biochemistry, biotechnology, and pharmacology, NutrifyGenie AI is ushering in a new era of dietary supplement innovation. To learn more about how NutrifyGenie can advance your product development process through AI, visit: https://genie.nutrifytoday.com .

NutrifyGenie AI is a comprehensive platform designed to streamline the entire process of product ideation, design, development, and commercialization in the nutraceutical industry. By leveraging a curated AI engine that processes more than 3.5 million data points, NutrifyGenie provides real-time access to clinical references, regulatory compliance, and supply chain management across 11 countries. The platform also manages the entire commercialization process, enabling companies to reduce their go-to-market time by 50% while ensuring accuracy and regulatory alignment. NutrifyGenie AI offers a complete solution for developing differentiated and sustainable nutraceutical products with efficiency and precision across 11 countries.

Nutrify Today is a leading platform in the nutraceutical industry, dedicated to fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. Through its events and NutrifyGenie AI tool, Nutrify Today connects industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive the global nutraceutical agenda and promote responsible nutrition. Nutrify Today is committed to unlocking the full potential of the nutraceutical sector, ensuring sustainable growth and global impact.

