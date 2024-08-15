New Century Heaters Celebrates 4 Years With Innovative New Website Launch

Senasys’s heating solutions division offers advanced immersion heating solutions for industrial applications, ensuring energy efficiency and improved metal quality.

Eau Claire, WI , Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New Century Heaters reaches its four-year milestone as a division of Senasys, the company is proud to announce the launch of its sleek new website. This state-of-the-art Senasys subsidiary has consistently been at the forefront of immersion heating technology, providing unparalleled efficiency and performance for zinc and aluminum applications. Its new website will improve the overall user experience and demonstrate its continued commitment to quality.

New Century Heaters has redefined the specifications for immersion heaters for die-casting, taking pride in its cutting-edge melter designs that almost wholly prevent melt loss. These advanced immersion heaters for molten melting ensure the refractory life is significantly extended, outperforming traditional glow bars, gas-fired reverb holding, and melting furnaces. By eliminating super-heating on the surface of molten aluminum, New Century Heaters reduces hydrogen absorption and aluminum oxide creation, thereby enhancing metal quality. Also, properly designed immersion heated furnaces eliminate corundum, further improving performance and longevity.



New Century Heaters

“Our immersion heaters are built with the heaviest gauge wire in the industry, allowing them to operate up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” said the spokesperson for New Century Heaters. “The precision-cast ceramic cores ensure the coils never touch or short out, and the extra heavy leads provide trouble-free connections, making our products durable and reliable.”

New Century Heaters offers a comprehensive range of products, including Vertical Immersion Heaters and Horizontal Immersion Heaters. These product offerings are specifically designed to withstand the demands of immersion heating. When used in holding furnaces, these heaters more efficiently transfer heat into dip wells and degassers without passing through an insulating layer of oxides on the melt's surface. This efficiency translates to significant energy savings, with power requirements typically 25%–30% less than glow bar furnaces, resulting in reduced melt loss and improved metal quality.

New Century Heaters offers seal cones, ceramic inserts, thermocouples, mounting hardware, protection tubes, and immersion heaters. The ceramic components in these product offerings are subjected to stringent testing to ensure durability and performance in harsh industrial situations. Protection tubes are not supplied with horizontal heaters; a thermocouple and cast copper connectors are included with every horizontal heater.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, New Century Heaters has established itself as a leader in immersion heating technology, specializing in the immersion heating of aluminum and zinc. The company aims to provide industry-leading products and exceptional customer service, supported by dedicated representatives and industry-leading manufacturing timelines. By adhering to excellence and innovation, New Century Heaters is well-positioned to maintain its market leadership for many years. It provides expedited delivery services to address urgent demands and drop shipments to installation sites.

To discover how New Century Heaters can revolutionize industrial heating needs with their advanced and energy-efficient solutions, visit https://newcenturyheaters.com/.

About New Century Heaters

Founded in 1999 with just three employees in a few hundred square feet, Senasys has expanded to over fifty employees, now operating in 60,000 square feet and offering twelve distinct product lines. New Century Heaters, a division of Senasys, specializes in manufacturing advanced immersion heaters for aluminum and zinc melting. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company provides energy-efficient, high-quality heating solutions for various industrial applications. With a strong passion for innovation and customer satisfaction, New Century Heaters will continue to set the standard in immersion heating technology.

###

Media Contact

Chloe Peterson

Address: 1435 International Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (715) 831-6353

Website: https://newcenturyheaters.com/

Email: senasysmarketing@gmail.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/senasys/







