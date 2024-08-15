Edible Garden Launches VitaminWhey.com E-Commerce Site

Expands Consumer Access to Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® Product Lines of Whey and Plant Protein Powders





BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of the VitaminWhey.com e-commerce site for the Company’s Vitamin Whey line of whey and plant protein powders under the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands.

Mr. Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited to launch our new Vitamin Whey e-commerce site which marks a significant step forward for the brands. This launch enables us to offer our advanced whey and plant protein powder line—crafted to support muscle recovery, daily vitamins and minerals, as well as overall well-being with exceptional taste—directly to customers across the nation. Vitamin Whey, featuring our exclusive multi-vitamin, high whey protein, and amino acid complex formulas, provides outstanding supplementation and recovery benefits at a competitive price. We are confident that the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® product lines will enhance Edible Garden’s ‘Flavor Maker’ reputation as we continue to innovate and create cutting-edge flavors with our partner, Nutracom. Vitamin Whey already benefits from a heritage of success at big box retailers, and we are confident that the launch of our e-commerce site will further accelerate the brand's growth among consumers, helping us achieve our goal of providing the highest-quality most flavorful alternate proteins on the market.”

"The Company is dedicated to advancing our e-commerce platform, with strong media support as a central component of our strategy to expand the Vitamin Whey product line and strengthen the Edible Garden brand. Customers can now purchase all of our innovative Vitamin Whey® protein powder flavors, including French Vanilla, Chocolate Dream, Lucious Strawberry, Cookies N' Cream, Ice Cream Cake, and Orange Creamsicle, as well as our Vitamin Way® Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla organic protein powders. We are confident that our online platform will enable a broader retail audience to access our Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands, driving the growth and expanding the reach of these product lines."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

