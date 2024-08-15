GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 21, 2024

Company to Discuss Recent Mpox Developments as Well as Milestones Related to the

BARDA Project NextGen Award for Its Next-generation COVID-19 Vaccine

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the next Emerging Growth Conference being held August 21-22, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, in real time.

Mr. Dodd will be presenting at 4:10pm ET on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Following his presentation, Mr. Dodd will open the floor for questions, time permitting. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Dodd will do his best to get through as many of them as possible. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community. The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and take place in the Eastern time zone.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.





