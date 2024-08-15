Segway Unveils C2 Lite eKickScooter, Latest Addition to Kids Scooter Lineup

The perfect fusion of fun, safety and style, offering the ultimate ride for young adventurers

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in micromobility and robotics technology, has announced the launch of its newest addition to the Segway Ninebot C2 eKickScooter Series: the C2 Lite. On sale today, and engineered for the next generation, this exciting new arrival leaves sore ankles in the past offering an experience unlike any other for kids new to riding or those ready to roll.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new C2 Lite to our Segway scooter family,” said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway. “We hope to encourage kids to get outdoors by sparking a sense of adventure. With both kids and parents in mind, we built this new scooter to be not only an incredible value, but also reliable and safe. We’re proud to continue setting the standard in micromobility by accelerating our capabilities to deliver innovations like these to keep our customers simply moving.”

The C2 Lite is designed for ages 6 to 10, intended to be your child’s first micromobility toy and grow along with them. With 7-inch solid rubber tires, a slip-resistant deck, and mechanical handbrake, Segway has ensured that this model meets the highest standards of safety providing peace of mind for parents. The scooter offers three riding modes: Standard, Sport and Power-Assist. The Power-Assist mode adds an extra element of fun to your ride, propelling you farther with just a single push.

Your child can navigate the neighborhood in a totally new way. The C2 Lite is not only easy to operate, but jam-packed with features:

Three riding modes ensuring a smooth experience Efficient 130W brushless motor allowing kids the necessary power to speed up to 9.9 mph Six-Point Battery Management System so you can enjoy the fun for up to 5.6 miles or 70 minutes Durable against the outdoors (and kids) with IPX4 water resistance 256-color ambient lighting Easy to read LED battery display 5% max slope angle Max rider weight: 110 lbs Ideal rider height: 3’8” – 4’8”



The C2 Lite is available for purchase at store.segway.com for $199.99 and is also coming soon to Amazon and Best Buy.

In addition to the C2 Lite, Segway recently launched the C2 Pro SE exclusively at Sam’s Club for $229.78. Suitable for those aged 10 and above, this model is a step up, built to last and crafted for the coolest young riders with an adjustable height stem for growing kids, speeds up to 12.4 mph and folding capabilities for easy storage.

For more information and to discover even more exciting products from Segway-Ninebot, visit store.segway.com.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation, powersports and robotics. Established in Bedford, NH, US, in 1999, Segway is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

