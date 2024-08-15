New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Unveils New Rehab Center Programs In California

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., one of the leading detox and rehab centers in Southern California, unveils new rehab center programs to help those suffering from addiction.

The new list of rehab center programs means that New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. can provide more tailored treatment programs that meet the needs of each patient, addressing their unique circumstances, and addiction history. Therefore helping more individuals suffering from drug and substance abuse to recover.

“We wish for everyone who walks through our doors to receive the full array of tools, specific treatment, and vital resources they need to live their best life, free of pain and addiction,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. implement a variety of holistic treatments, such as yoga and physical recovery, as well as evidence-based treatments including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and trauma-informed care at the rehab center. The premium detox and rehab center in Southern California also provides different levels of care including the assistance of intervention specialists.

Drug-specific treatments for cocaine, prescribed medication, stimulants, and more are supported at the center. The new programs add to the already comprehensive list of treatment plans ensuring that each person receives the specific care they need and keeps patients engaged in the treatment for longer.

Along with a variety of programs, The New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. website has a library of online resources, blog posts, tests, quizzes, and infographics to learn more about addiction. The resources and programs available equip individuals with everything they need for recovery and to live their best life without drugs.

The combination of extensive treatment plans and online resources along with the introduction of new programs from New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. proves that the rehab center is dedicated to providing maximum support to individuals struggling with addiction. Helping patients through this transformation by providing all the knowledge, life skills, and resources needed to do so.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites individuals who may need support, as well as families of affected individuals to contact its professional team today to learn more about the numerous treatment program options available. The team at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. are available to take free confidential calls.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its new rehab center programs for addicts in California, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-leaf-detox-and-treatment-inc-unveils-new-rehab-center-programs-in-california/

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/