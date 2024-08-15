Better Days Treatment Center is Now Connecting Patients with a Premier Sober Living Program

Anaheim, California – Leading rehab and detox facility, Better Days Treatment Center is happy to announce that it is now connecting patients with a premier sober living program in Anaheim and Orange County, California. The luxury sober living homes provided by the top treatment center have been introduced to help patients understand and respond to the various challenges that emerge as they transition their recovery out of rehab.

Sober living homes serve as a link between inpatient treatment and the real world. As rehab is a highly structured setting, patients can benefit from entering an environment after an intensive rehab program that more closely resembles their daily life while still providing some structure to help promote a commitment to long-term recovery.

“If you think that a sober living home is right for you, then Better Days can help. We provide class sober living environments in beautiful Southern California. Our facilities are calm, peaceful, and designed especially with your comfort in mind,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Catering to patients who have already completed rehab and detox, Better Days Treatment Center’s sober living program can help individuals suffering from all types of addiction and offers protection against relapse while residents work, see their friends, and restart everyday life. The unique opportunity of sober living homes can also help patients make amends with friends and family, find a job, find housing, and adjust to recovery.

Better Days Treatment Center’s sober living program includes sessions with the highly-rated California rehab facility’s skilled therapy that will help them understand and respond to the various challenges transitioning out of rehab may bring. Additionally, patients can take advantage of the luxurious setting of the sober living homes that are stocked with the highest quality amenities and conveniently situated near various scenic locations to encourage individuals to develop social connections and enhance their overall well-being.

“Recovering from substance abuse isn’t something that can happen overnight,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “Rather, doing so will require you to work diligently towards the sober lifestyle that you envision for yourself. There are many different treatments that can help you do this. Sober living homes are one such option. They’re perfect for people who are ready to begin transitioning their recovery out of structured rehab and into the real world. If you’re ready for that, contact us today.”

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals interested in its sober living program and in taking the first step towards a healthier, brighter tomorrow to contact its facility today at (844) 991-3135.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

