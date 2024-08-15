Stream Companies Celebrates 17th Year on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a premier full-service, integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, proudly announced today that it has been recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking offers an insightful glimpse into the most successful independent businesses that form the backbone of the American economy.



Marking an extraordinary 17th year on the Inc. 5000 list, Stream Companies joins an elite group of only a handful of companies nationally to achieve this milestone. With a steadfast history of over 27 years of consistent growth, Stream Companies continues to thrive in the ever-evolving advertising landscape.

"This recognition is a tribute to the hard work, ingenuity, commitment, and relentless dedication of our entire team," said David Regn, Founder and CEO of Stream Companies. "Our commitment to fostering genuine partnerships with our clients, leveraging data and innovation, and delivering exceptional results has been the cornerstone of our success. Celebrating our 17th year on this list is a profound achievement, and we couldn’t be prouder."

In the face of recent industry challenges, Stream Companies has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. Their strategic investments in pioneering first-party data solutions and the early adoption of household-based media activation have been pivotal in maintaining their growth trajectory.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 class highlights companies that have achieved significant growth while contending with economic pressures, rising costs, and a challenging hiring landscape. These companies have collectively added a substantial number of jobs to the economy over the past few years.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; for 2023, it is $2 million.

Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates are calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the foremost multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its award-winning journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of the community’s risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters. Inc.’s comprehensive coverage reaches over 50 million people through various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.

The annual Inc. 5000 list, established in 1982, ranks the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For details on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala scheduled for October 16-18 in Palm Desert, California, visit http://conference.inc.com.

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency with over 27 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing. Recognized for multiple accolades, including the Inc. 5000 and Best Companies to Work For, Stream Companies employs a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to drive retail traffic and deliver results for businesses across the United States.

Stream Companies has partnered with over 2,000 businesses across various industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the largest publicly- and privately-owned companies in the United States.

To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit www.streamcompanies.com.

