LCS CEO Joel Nelson Announces Succession Plan

Des Moines, IA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly four decades in the senior living industry, LCS CEO Joel Nelson has announced his succession plan. Nelson has served as LCS CEO since 2018, one of only four who have held the title since the company’s start in 1971. Chris Bird, LCS President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Nelson will continue to serve LCS as Chairman of the LCS Board and as a member of the company’s Investment Committee. He will also complete his remaining term on the Argentum Board of Directors.





“Chris is exceptionally qualified to lead LCS through our next chapter of growth,” said Nelson. One of the key decision points when we hired Chris seven years ago was his belief and commitment to the LCS culture and values. I am excited to leverage Chris’ experience, energy, and passion to continue evolving the LCS strategy into the future.”

Nelson has served the senior living industry since starting his career in LCS Operations in 1986. After serving in various officer and executive-level roles, he was chosen to launch a new LCS company, LCS Real Estate, in 2011. The success of that work expanded Nelson’s role in the company and led to his promotion to President and COO in 2015, and President and CEO in 2018.

As you look across the LCS Family of Companies, Nelson’s DNA can be seen in LCS’ growth, expansion, investment in people & professional development. At the same time, he has been fully committed to investing time and resources to help lead the industry forward. This included service on numerous association boards, public policy, and board chairman of Argentum.

“LCS wouldn’t be where we are today without Joel’s leadership, integrity, and commitment to our team, residents, and partners,” said Bird. “He has led LCS through tremendous growth and championed some of our most valuable initiatives. I have profound gratitude for all he has invested to make our organization one of the best in the senior living industry.”

“Serving more seniors in a positive and meaningful way has been my goal since the beginning of my career. LCS has achieved success through our unwavering commitment to company culture and values. Just as important, we have the best people, the best communities, and the best partners to succeed and thrive in this business,” said Nelson. “As I reflect on my career with this announcement, I am humbled by all we’ve accomplished and thankful for the people and partners that have helped to make it all possible. I can’t imagine a higher purpose and any better people to spend nearly 40 years of my life with.”

LCS is the nation’s third-largest senior living provider, with 132 communities that serve around 40,000 seniors in 31 states. The LCS Family of Companies serves the senior housing industry through management, development, real estate, group purchasing, and insurance.

Attachment

Traci McBee LCS 515.875.4500 mcbeetraci@lcsnet.com