Schellman & Company, LLC Announces Acquisition of INSYTE CPAs, LLC Practice

Enhanced Team Offers Additional Breadth of Expertise for Clients

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman & Company, LLC , a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of INSYTE CPAs, LLC practice. As part of the transaction, INSYTE’s clients and personnel will transition to Schellman. Their shared client-centric approach to delivering tailored solutions and best-in-class service serves as an excellent complement to the strategic fit between the two firms.



Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and led by founder and Managing Partner, Cindy Wyatt, INSYTE CPAs has built a stellar reputation in the areas of risk management, internal control, and business processes. At the same time, Schellman has established itself as a trusted authority on SOC, issuing more than 1,000 reports annually for companies ranging from startup technology providers to Fortune 500 companies.

"I’m very excited about what this opportunity means for our clients,” says Wyatt. “Not only do we have confidence in the Schellman team’s depth of expertise in information technology control and breadth of compliance services, but we also know they share the same dedication to high quality and service excellence that our clients have come to expect over the years.”

The acquisition was driven by Schellman’s continued expansion of core services as part of its key growth plans for 2024 and beyond.

"Cindy is an amazing entrepreneur, and we look forward to welcoming her clients and staff to the Schellman team,” says Doug Barbin, President of Schellman & Company, LLC. “We’re committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all involved, and INSYTE’s clients can expect to receive uninterrupted service and a continued focus on industry-leading compliance solutions.”

