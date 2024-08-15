MGA Entertainment Unveils Finders Creepers™, a Thrilling Interactive Board Game with Augmented Reality Magic

The first in MGA Entertainment’s App-Vanced™ line of board games, Finders Creepers™ Combines Classic Board Game Fun with Cutting-Edge Augmented Reality for an Unforgettable Family Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, proudly announces the launch of Finders Creepers™ from its Micro Games of America™ games division. The first in the company’s App-Vanced™ line of board games, Finders Creepers is an innovative board game that introduces a one-of-a-kind, spine-tingling twist on traditional family games: an Augmented Reality (AR) feature that brings the game’s characters to life beyond the board and into the room with you, using smartphones and tablets. Perfect for families with children ages eight to 13 and tabletop game enthusiasts, Finders Creepers offers a blend of classic gameplay and modern technology for an immersive experience.

Finders Creepers sets itself apart from games in the market today with this AR integration, adding layers of virtual creatures to the real-world environment. Players embark on a thrilling adventure to gather tools, avoid haunted objects, and catch monsters. The excitement reaches new heights with the Grand Escape feature, where monsters leave the board and "haunt" your home through AR!

"Finders Creepers is a groundbreaking addition to the MGA Entertainment Micro Games of America games division, combining the nostalgic charm of board games with the cutting-edge technology of AR," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. "We're excited to offer families a fun, immersive, and slightly spooky way to enjoy game night, from Summerween to Halloween to weekly family game nights throughout the year. Finders Creepers is the next frontier in technology and games.”

With more children owning a smartphone in 2024, the future of board games depends on the ability to incorporate technology into gameplay and easy access to fun via a handheld device. According to Statista, 62 percent of American children own their own cell phone, with 20 percent owning their own device at age nine or younger. MGA Entertainment created Finders Creepers as a way to meet families where they are at, delivering on both the need for smartphone access and fun-filled childhoods centered around play. The immersive experience brings friends and families together in the spirit of catching pesky monsters and creating core memories through the power of AR.

Finders Creepers’ play pattern features a unique spin on lightweight collect-and-capture board game mechanics. By downloading the free Finders Creepers app, players are introduced to Boogle™, a slightly spooky AI assistant that guides them through the game. Players use the app to bring the game’s monsters to life, with the ultimate goal of reclaiming their soul from Boogle. The compelling storyline and cutting-edge AR technology together create an interactive experience that bridges the physical and digital worlds. Finders Creepers can also be played without the app as a more traditional board game with a simple set up through the game instructions.

MGA Entertainment has a history of pushing the boundaries of play, and Finders Creepers is no exception. This game provides a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern innovation, making it a must-have for those who appreciate the intersection of traditional board games and futuristic technology.

Finders Creepers is available now at Target, Walmart , Amazon, and on the MGA Shop. For more information, check out Finders Creepers on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/officialfinderscreepers/.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America ™ , Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®,and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

